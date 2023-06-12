Bharti AXA Life Insurance simplifies claims settlement process for Odisha train accident victims

Bhubaneshwar, June 12, 2023: Bharti AXA Life Insurance has launched a dedicated initiative to expedite the claim settlement process for the families affected in the tragic train accident in Balasore, Odisha. Given the urgency of the situation, a streamlined and accelerated settlement procedure for death and disability claims have been put in place to ensure prompt resolution of these policy claims.



Bharti AXA Life Insurance has implemented a simplified claim procedure that requires bare minimum documents. Listed below are the documents that nominees, legal heirs, or policyholders need to submit to Bharti AXA Life Insurance for claim processing:



Bharti AXA Life Insurance will accept any valid records/proof showing death of the insured member due to Odisha train accident tragedy

Claimant’s statement (To be filled by nominee) with bank details of the nominee need to be submitted at – https://www.bhartiaxa.com/claims

A government issued Photo ID, Address Proof of nominee and Relationship proof of the nominee with the insured to be submitted along while filing for the claim

In addition, nominees/legal heirs must notify claims to the following Bharti AXA Life Insurance officials:

Soubhagya Ranjanbehera – soubhagya.ranjanbehera@bhartiaxa.com

Koushik Sanyal – koushik.sanyal@bhartiaxa.com

Arijit Prasad Roy – arijitprasad.roy@bhartiaxa.com

Claims Department – lifeclaims@bhartiaxa.com



For any further inquiries, policyholders can contact Bharti AXA Life Insurance’s toll-free number at 1800-102-4444. Alternatively, to file a claim , they can visit the Bharti AXA Life Branch located on the 1st Floor, Asis Plaza, O.T. Road, Near Police Line Square, Balasore, Odisha – 756001.

Mr. Nitin Mehta, Chief Customer Officer & Head – Marketing, Digital & Online Sales at Bharti AXA Life Insurance, said, “Our hearts reach out to the affected families of the Balasore rail accident tragedy during this difficult time. In our sincere support to ease the burden faced by the victims of the train accident, we have simplified the claims process hoping that this streamlined approach will provide some comfort and assistance to the people in need. At Bharti AXA Life, we are constantly working to provide best financial relief to the affected customers.”



Bharti AXA Life Insurance had also organized a blood donation camp at Capital Hospital. The Insurance Company has also partnered with the NGO Oxfam India to provide humanitarian aid for the affected people.