BharatPe gears up for the Cricket & Festival Season: Announces Playing XI

Hyderabad: As the country gets ready to kickstart the festive season through cricket, BharatPe, India’s leading merchant payment network, is all set to invigorate the market with its own team of 11 Cricket Superstars as its Brand Ambassadors. The BharatPe XI team includes India’s top international cricketers. Throughout September to October, the BharatPe XI team players will be seen on the ground, across 7 of the league teams playing cricket. The BharatPe XI team includes Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shubhman Gill.

BharatPe also rolled out a new contest, BharatPe Premier League (BPL), wherein BharatPe’s merchant partners can predict winners and man of the match, score runs and win exclusive cricket merchandise, personally autographed by BharatPe XI team. The top scorers of the BharatPe Premier League stand a chance to meet their favourite cricket stars.

Also as the season builds up leading to festivals, BharatPe will launch a high impact brand campaign featuring cricketers and that has been directed by an ace Bollywood director. The campaign is set to redefine the fintech marketing landscape as the company will showcase its portfolio of financial products targeted specifically at the merchant community in India.

Mr. Suhail Sameer, Group President, BharatPe, said, “Bollywood and cricket find maximum resonance with Indians and our relevant audience. Last year, we established our credentials with Salman Khan as our brand ambassador. For our second year, we’ve done a marketing coup of sorts by building our own team of 11 cricket players as brand ambassadors. With cricket kicking off the festive season, our strategy through the marketing campaign is to make a wider set of merchants aware of our suite of financial products, which can help them shrug off Covid impact and get back to business. It is designed to be a fun campaign and will go on air early October. This is also at an opportune time, as we expand our presence to more cities.”

Related

comments