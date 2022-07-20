BharatNet project is implemented in a phased manner to provide broadband connectivity to approximately 2.6 lakh Gram Panchayats (GPs) in the country , says Devusinh Chauhan

New Delhi : BharatNet project is implemented in a phased manner to provide broadband connectivity to approximately 2.6 lakh Gram Panchayats (GPs) in the country. As per Cabinet approval dated 30-06-2021, the scope of the project has been extended up to all inhabited villages beyond GPs. In last five years (2017-18 to 2021-22), a total of Rs. 22,676 crore has been disbursed upto 31.03.2022 under the BharatNet Project by Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL). As per Union Budget 2022-23 announcement, all villages are expected to be connected through optical fiber by 2025. The State/UT-wise and Year-wise details of amount disbursed under the BharatNet Project is given in Annexure-I.
Annexure-I
State/UT-wise and Year-wise details of Funds disbursed under the BharatNet Project
|S.No.
|Name of States/UT
|Rupees in crores
|2017-18
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar
|0
|0
|13
|1
|11
|2
|Assam
|12
|32
|21
|13
|40
|3
|Bihar
|45
|182
|370
|333
|66
|4
|Chandigarh
|0.03
|0
|0
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|248
|269
|110
|697
|426
|6
|Haryana
|151
|59
|72
|16
|10
|7
|Jammu & Kashmir
|4
|21
|55
|19
|100
|8
|Karnataka
|274
|160
|143
|68
|44
|9
|Kerala
|13
|13
|26
|8
|129
|10
|Maharashtra
|453
|525
|265
|1475
|414
|11
|Madhya Pradesh
|1276
|524
|348
|479
|59
|12
|Punjab
|13
|137
|404
|157
|207
|13
|Rajasthan
|159
|162
|207
|259
|85
|14
|Uttar Pradesh
|1382
|503
|643
|480
|233
|15
|Uttarakhand
|4
|67
|30
|10
|49
|16
|West Bengal
|96
|97
|51
|16
|5
|17
|Sikkim
|21
|8
|3
|0
|38
|18
|Puducherry
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Arunachal Pradesh
|14
|1
|22
|41
|5
|20
|Nagaland
|16
|0
|5
|30
|-1
|21
|Manipur
|15
|9
|6
|13
|4
|22
|Mizoram
|12
|1
|2
|31
|5
|23
|Tripura
|17
|9
|8
|4
|2
|24
|Meghalaya
|20
|2
|7
|19
|41
|25
|Gujarat, D & N, Daman & Diu
|233
|303
|976
|1067
|215
|26
|Lakshadweep
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|27
|Telangana
|113
|39
|19
|263
|1121
|28
|Odisha
|47
|68
|160
|311
|181
|29
|Jharkhand
|48
|122
|76
|376
|125
|30
|Himachal Pradesh
|1
|5
|28
|3
|6
|31
|Andhra Pradesh
|85
|4
|170
|186
|107
|32
|Tamilnadu
|111
|0
|0
|39
|74
|33
|Ladakh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Total
|4884
|3325
|4241
|6416
|3810
This information was given by the Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.