BharatNet project is implemented in a phased manner to provide broadband connectivity to approximately 2.6 lakh Gram Panchayats (GPs) in the country , says Devusinh Chauhan

New Delhi : BharatNet project is implemented in a phased manner to provide broadband connectivity to approximately 2.6 lakh Gram Panchayats (GPs) in the country. As per Cabinet approval dated 30-06-2021, the scope of the project has been extended up to all inhabited villages beyond GPs. In last five years (2017-18 to 2021-22), a total of Rs. 22,676 crore has been disbursed upto 31.03.2022 under the BharatNet Project by Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL). As per Union Budget 2022-23 announcement, all villages are expected to be connected through optical fiber by 2025. The State/UT-wise and Year-wise details of amount disbursed under the BharatNet Project is given in Annexure-I.

Annexure-I

State/UT-wise and Year-wise details of Funds disbursed under the BharatNet Project

S.No. Name of States/UT Rupees in crores 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 1 Andaman & Nicobar 0 0 13 1 11 2 Assam 12 32 21 13 40 3 Bihar 45 182 370 333 66 4 Chandigarh 0.03 0 0 5 Chhattisgarh 248 269 110 697 426 6 Haryana 151 59 72 16 10 7 Jammu & Kashmir 4 21 55 19 100 8 Karnataka 274 160 143 68 44 9 Kerala 13 13 26 8 129 10 Maharashtra 453 525 265 1475 414 11 Madhya Pradesh 1276 524 348 479 59 12 Punjab 13 137 404 157 207 13 Rajasthan 159 162 207 259 85 14 Uttar Pradesh 1382 503 643 480 233 15 Uttarakhand 4 67 30 10 49 16 West Bengal 96 97 51 16 5 17 Sikkim 21 8 3 0 38 18 Puducherry 1 1 0 0 0 19 Arunachal Pradesh 14 1 22 41 5 20 Nagaland 16 0 5 30 -1 21 Manipur 15 9 6 13 4 22 Mizoram 12 1 2 31 5 23 Tripura 17 9 8 4 2 24 Meghalaya 20 2 7 19 41 25 Gujarat, D & N, Daman & Diu 233 303 976 1067 215 26 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 0 10 27 Telangana 113 39 19 263 1121 28 Odisha 47 68 160 311 181 29 Jharkhand 48 122 76 376 125 30 Himachal Pradesh 1 5 28 3 6 31 Andhra Pradesh 85 4 170 186 107 32 Tamilnadu 111 0 0 39 74 33 Ladakh 0 0 0 0 1 Total 4884 3325 4241 6416 3810

This information was given by the Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.