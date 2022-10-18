Bharati Das takes charge as new Controller General of Accounts (CGA)

New Delhi : Bharati Das took charge as the new Controller General of Accounts (CGA) here today. Ms Das is the 27th Controller General of Accounts (CGA), Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

Ms Bharati Das, a 1988-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer, is appointed by the Government of India as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, with effect from October 18, 2021.

Prior to that, Ms Das has served as Principal Chief Controller of Accounts (Pr. CCA) Central Board of Direct Taxes, Pr. CCA Ministry of External Affairs, Pr. CCA Ministry of Home Affairs and CCA, Ministry of Health and Family welfare, Director, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of

Port, Shipping & Waterways.

Controller General of Accounts (CGA) is ‘the Principal Advisor’ on Accounting matters to the Union Government. CGA is responsible for establishing and managing a technically sound Management Accounting System and preparation & submission of the accounts of the Union Government. CGA is also responsible for exchequer control and internal audits for central Government.