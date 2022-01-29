BharatBenz expands sales and service footprint in Maharashtra; inaugurates new dealerships in Pune (Chakan), Nashik and Satara

Mumbai: The three new BharatBenz outlets in Pune (Chakan), Nashik & Satara increase the brand’s presence to 26 touchpoints in Maharashtra

Pune – Expanding its footprint in the Western region, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), in association with Autobahn Trucking inaugurated three new BharatBenz dealerships in Pune (Chakan), Nashik and Satara. Opening of the new touchpoints in these highly industrialised automotive districts in Maharashtra indicates the increasing demand for BharatBenz products in the state.

Speaking on the inauguration, Mr. Anshum Jain, COO, DICV said, “Maharashtra, a vital automobile manufacturing and exporting state in the Western region, is an important market for BharatBenz. Expanding our distribution footprint with three new touch points at key locations in Pune (Chakan), Nashik and Satara will help us cater to the increasing demand for BharatBenz trucks and buses and provide a world-class customer experience in the region. With this expansion, we have enhanced our capability to service over 5000 vehicles a month in the state of Maharashtra.”

Mr. Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President of Marketing, Sales, and Customer Service, DICV said, “2022 is a milestone year for us as we are going to complete 10 successful years in Indian market. We expect this year to be much better than 2021, which we consider a recovery year for us. Therefore, a strong dealer partner is essential in the Western region. Autobahn Trucking is planning to add 100 bays in due course of time. The expansion reflects the increasing demand for BharatBenz products in the region and demonstrates DICV’s firm commitment to the Indian market and BharatBenz community.”

Mr. Mohamed Farzad, MD of Autobahn Trucking said, “In the last 10 years of our association with BharatBenz, we have seen the brand grow both in terms of technologies and products, delivering on the constantly evolving consumer demands. Adding to our strong network in Kerala & now in Maharashtra, the new BharatBenz dealerships in Pune (Chakan), Nashik and Satara will provide comprehensive commercial vehicle solutions to vehicles plying in and through the state. Customers can be assured of the best sales advice and state-of-the-art ‘Proserv’ aftersales support.”

The avant-garde 3S facility at Pune (Chakan) is spread over 66,000 square-feet and houses 10 bays and is the largest amongst the three new dealerships. The outlet is well-equipped with trained manpower that understands the diverse needs of the customers. The outlet will also offer a host of value-added features like state of the art multi storey 3000 square-feet spare parts area, bays for handling accidental vehicles, dedicated resting area for drivers and ample space for truck parking.

BharatBenz dealerships are located on leading national and state highways, providing ease and flexibility to every type of customer. On the national highways of the Golden quadrilateral North-South & East-West Corridors, the average distance between two BharatBenz touchpoints varies between 140 and 180 km. BharatBenz’s reach to customers on these highways is within 2.5 hours.