BharatBenz Celebrates New Production Milestones Despite Lockdown

Chennai: Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) today announced the production of its 1000th BSVI heavy duty truck, one of over 1500 BSVIcompliant vehicles the company has manufactured in the last few months despite the ongoing lockdown.

Mr. Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President Marketing & Sales and Customer Service, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, “Since premiering our new BharatBenz portfolio of BSVI-compliant trucks and buses in January, we have been steadily increasing our lead in the industry. This is proved again now as we celebrate the production of our 1000th BSVIcompliant Heavy Duty Truck.”

The truck was a 3523R model, bound for one of the 235+ touchpoints in BharatBenz’s rapidly expanding Indian network of dealerships before it makes its way to the excited customer.

DICV celebrated a further production milestone with the SoP for its updated 4228R model, a truck that has traditionally been one of the company’s high volume sellers.

Although production has recently proved a challenge for many manufacturers in the automotive industry, DICV has remained firmly on track throughout the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While part of this success comes from a 80%+ localisation rate for BSVI components, DICV’s MD and CEO Satyakam Arya also credits the business’s sustainability to the comprehensive care shown to stakeholders.

“One of DICV’s core values is the belief that ‘We Progress Together’. We support our stakeholders through the hard times and we celebrate with them in the good times. Today, we celebrate these new production milestones both with them and thanks to them,” commented Satyakam Arya.

The company provides ongoing support to its customers, suppliers, dealers and employees, aiming to ensure all stakeholders emerge stronger than ever from the crisis. For BharatBenz Customers, DICV offered free vehicle checks and sanitization, along with free warranty extensions. DICV also tied up with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to support stranded drivers with basic requirements such as secured parking, water, fuel, bathing and shelter.

For Dealers, Suppliers and Employees, DICV has additionally conducted an intensive education and communication campaign. All major stakeholder groups were provided with tailored health and safety manuals, instructional videos and web-based trainings. The wide-reaching initiative arms the company’s partners with the tools they need to navigate the ongoing crisis; from hygiene guidelines and holistic wellness seminars to expert talks on market trends and industry insights, the company cares for both people and business.

About Daimler India Commercial Vehicles

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler AG, Germany and operating under the umbrella of Daimler Trucks Asia, is a full-fledged commercial vehicle player in the Indian market and the only Daimler entity worldwide with a brand dedicated to its home market: BharatBenz. DICV produces and sells in India above 9 to 55 tons trucks as well as BharatBenz buses, Mercedes-Benz coaches and bus chassis. DICV’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Oragadam near Chennai spreads over 400 acres (160 hectares) including a highly modern test track and is home to the company’s headquarters, R&D and training operations. With one global quality standard, it also produces for Daimler Trucks’ brands of FUSO, Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner. Products and parts are exported to more than 50 markets in the Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. DICV represents an overall investment of more than INR 5,500 crores.

