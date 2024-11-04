Bharat today is jettisoning the colonial mindset, defying the earlier deified colonial ideas-VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, today said that Bharat is quickly jettisoning the colonial mindset, we are now defying the earlier deified colonial ideas and symbols and Indian public administration should have Indian characteristics distanced from colonial mindset, aligning with our aspirations post independence.

While addressing the gathering at the 70th Annual Meeting of the General Body of Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi today, Vice-President underlined, “Indian public administration should have Indian characteristics distanced from colonial mindset aligning with our aspirations post independence. Look at the overall trajectory, more so in the last decade.”

“We are now defying the earlier deified colonial ideas and symbols. King’s way is now Kartavya Path and Race Course Road is Lok Kalyan Marg. Netaji now stands in the canopy where once King George’s statue was there. The ensign of India Navy was changed to include our tricolor. 1500 colonial-era statutes are not on the law book anymore.

The new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — have unshackled Indian Criminal Justice system from colonial legacy. It is a monumental and revolutionary change that the ‘Dand’ Sanhita has now become the ‘Nyaya’ Sanhita, effecting improvements to protect victim’s interests, carry out prosecution efficiently, amongst many other aspects. Bharat is quickly jettisoning the colonial mindset. Now you do not need English to learn medicine or technology”, he added.

Recalling the ‘Panch Prans’ iterated by the Prime Minister during his Independence day speech in 2022, Shri Dhankhar stated, “…Prime Minister reminded us that we need to build an India free of colonial mindset. To that end, he gave panch pran or five resolves. (a) a resolve of developed India, (b) Removing any trace of the colonial mindset, (c) Taking pride in our legacy, (d) Our strength of unity, and (e) Fulfilling the duties of citizens with honesty. Our public administration would be out of sync with national mood and spirit if it does not imbibe these values”.

Highlighting the importance of emotional intelligence and soft skills among public officials, Shri Dhankhar said, “Focus more on emotional intelligence of its trainees. Developing soft skills, emotional intelligence, and cultural competence among public officials is crucial so that officials can understand the struggles of the marginalized and the underprivileged; design and implement policies that truly address those challenges”.

In his address, Shri Dhankhar further emphasized the need to enhance civil servants’ problem-solving abilities and reinforce ethical leadership, stating that while ethical standards are fundamental to our civilization, they require constant nurturing to withstand temptation.

Emphasising on the importance of technology adoption in public administration, he said, “Our training programs [IIPA’s] and research initiatives should focus on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and data analytics, while ensuring their ethical and responsible implementation in public service delivery. The cornerstone of effective public administration is continuous learning and capacity building.”

Drawing attention to the concern of digital marginalisation and need of an inclusive approach, Shri Dhankhar underlined, “However, while embracing technology, we must also ensure that it does not create further divisions. Rapidly advancing technology can exclude the most vulnerable sections of society. Therefore, our approach should be inclusive and inspired by ‘antyoday,’ ensuring that technological advancements reach all corners of our population.”

Stressing on the need for data driven and evidence based studies to asses impact of welfare measures, Shri Dhankhar underlined “As we progress into a new era of governance, data must be at the forefront of our decision-making processes. Evidence-based studies are essential to understand the impact of various welfare policies. Assessments based on empirical evidence will not only enhance the credibility of our institutions but also build public trust in governance. It will also give a befitting reply to those who are not ready to accept the phenomenal rise of Bharat and leave no stone unturned to taint and tarnish our institutions!”

“As we integrate technology, we must prioritize cyber security and data privacy. An environment of trust must be fostered where citizens feel that their information is secure and used responsibly”, he added.

Recognizing women’s exemplary administrative acumen and hailing the passing of Women’s Reservation Bill, Shri Dhankhar remarked, “This decision not only acknowledges the leadership potential of women, but also fulfills a profound aspect of Social Justice. I strongly believe increasing participation of women in policy making will promote empathetic and sensitive governance”.

The Vice-President pointed out that while India is a land of fairs and festivals, these celebrations are sometimes marred by avoidable mishaps, underscoring the crucial role IIPA can play in sensitizing district administrations at the national level. He emphasized that with proper anticipatory measures and advanced planning, particularly regarding amenities and safety, such incidents can be minimized.

Shri Surendra Nath Tripathi, Director-General, IIPA, Shri Sunil Kumar Gupta, Secretary to the Vice-President of India and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.