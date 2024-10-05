Bharat Raksha Manch Calls for Shastra Pujan; To Hold Massive Rally on October 9  

By Akshya Rout; Bhubaneswar: Bharat Raksha Manch (BRM), a prominent forum of intellectuals, saints, and seers working to protect the rights of Hindus in India, has called upon all Hindus to observe Shastra Pujan (worship of weapons of self-defense) on October 9, 2024, coinciding with the Sasthi Puja of Devi Durga. Addressing the media, Dr Ashok Acharya, national general secretary of Bharat Raksha Manch’s Odisha chapter and retired Inspector General of CRPF, emphasized the importance of Shastra Pujan as a tradition rooted in Sanatan Dharm, which advocates self-defense, protection of family, society, and the nation. Mishra pointed out that, in ancient times, students in Gurukuls were trained in warfare alongside sacred scriptures. “Islamic forces and British colonialists, who ruled India at different times, sought to weaken our martial traditions. However, it is essential to revive these practices to safeguard our families and society against aggressors,” Dr Acharya stated. Highlighting the connection between self-defense and patriotism, Dr Acharya said, “Today, most households no longer keep weapons for protection, but tribal communities continue to worship the tools they use for self-defense and practice martial arts to protect themselves from external threats and wildlife.” Dr Acharya also raised concerns about the threats posed by ‘radical forces,’ such as Jamaat-e-Islami, Tablighi Jamaat (banned in Soudi Arabia as a terrorist outfit), Al Qaeda, and Pakistan’s Inter-Service Intelligence Services (ISIS), which, he alleged, are attempting to destabilize India by altering the demographic landscape. He warned, “These agencies are pushing some radical Bangladeshi Muslims and Rohingyas into India through various routes. We must remain vigilant.” “Generations of Indian Muslims, who were originally Hindus, lived with Indian communities in harmony for centuries. However, the intruding Muslim infiltrators are trying to radicalize them. We appeal our Indian Muslim brothers and sisters to stay away from them,” he exhorted. The Shastra Pujan observance, according to Mishra, is a crucial step in fostering a sense of national pride and sending a strong message to divisive forces. “Reviving this practice will instill a strong sense of Indianness and patriotism among us,” he added. To raise awareness about the significance of Shastra Pujan, Bharat Raksha Manch will organize a massive rally on October 9, 2024, starting at 10:30 AM from Ram Mandir Square in Bhubaneswar. The rally, expected to draw over 1,000 participants, including saints and seers, will proceed through Master Canteen Square and Rajmahal before concluding at AG Square. The rally will begin after a Shastra Puja ceremony at Ram Mandir. Puranjan Padhi, General Secretary of the BRM Odisha chapter, urged Hindus to embrace their martial heritage to protect the nation from external threats. “We have seen the great examples of Athens and Sparta and how they defended their sovereignty through self-protection. We need to revive similar spirits in our people,” Padhi remarked. Debasish Acharya, Vice President of BRM Bhubaneswar, spoke about the long-standing tradition of weapon worship by the Paikas and other Kshatriya clans. “Shastra Pujan has a glorious history, and it is crucial that we continue this practice for the safety and unity of our community,” Das said. Sudam Satapathy, President of BRM’s legal cell, also emphasized the bravery of the Paikas and Kshatriyas, who fiercely resisted invasions from Muslim rulers, the Marathas, and the British. “These communities have preserved the tradition of Shastra Pujan with great enthusiasm and must be recognized for their contributions to India’s defense,” he concluded.