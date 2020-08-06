Bharat Raksha Manch along with other organisations celebrated the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple at Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : The Bharat Raksha Manch along with other organisations celebrated the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple at Ayodhya at the Bindu Sagar in the Old Town of the city. Maintaining strict Covid norms, devotees organised a small Yagna on the Manikarnika Ghat of the holy tank. Earlier, water from the holy tank had been sent for the ground breaking ceremony at Ayodhya. A small group of devotees did a Parikrama of the Bindu Sagar holding saffron Dharma Dhwajas. A special cover with Ramayana Stamps was also released.

The visit of citizens of various faiths who had come to the ghat to offer their good wishes was the highlight of the ceremony. Bhikshus from the Buddha Temple, representatives from the Jain, Sikh, Muslim and Christian communities came to the ghat and joined in the celebrations.

Dr. Sourendra Mohapatro, the Secretary of the Mahabodhi Society of India said that temple at Ayodhya will usher in a new era of tolerance, peace and prosperity for the country. Advocate Sukhvinder Kaur, from the Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Bhubaneswar, said that it was a joyous day for all Indians irrespective of religion. Nurul Hoda a young Muslim said that temples and mosques should be places from where love and compassion spreads, differences should be put aside and every Indian should take up the task of nation building.

Dr. Ashoak Acharya, President of the Bharat Raksha Manch said that Lord Ram is a symbol of communal harmony and that people should follow the life of Ram in their lives. Anil Dhir, the National Secretary of the Manch said that the temple will be a symbol and instrument to unite the country. Like the collapse of the Berlin Wall got sea changes in the European block, the Temple at Ayodhya will usher in a new era of communal harmony, unification and a cultural revolution.

Prafulla Swain, who had organised the celebrations, said that like Ayodhya, other holy places like Bhubaneswar too should be developed. He said that the development drive being undertaken in Bhubaneswar should be done with no damage to the historical monuments and sites, a holistic inclusive plan, with the consent of the locals should be implemented. Umesh Khandelwal from the Marwari Yuva Manch expressed his joy and happiness and said that the grand temple at Ayodhya will be a global landmark and a pride for every Indian.

In the evening, devotees flocked to the Ghats of the holy tank and lit lamps. Lamps were also seen in many homes and streets on the old city.

