Bharat is a Global Tourism Destination; has tourism for all seasons, underlines VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, today said that India, that is Bharat, is now a favorite global tourism destination. “From the land of spirituality, sublimity, and 5,000 years of civilizational ethos, tourists can experience all seasons, all year round.” Highlighting the exponential progress India has made over the last decade, Shri Dhankhar stated that tourism, as an engine of economic growth, holds significant potential to drive Bharat towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Delivering the inaugural address on the occasion of World Tourism Day at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi today, the Vice-President underscored the vital role of tourism in fostering global peace, economic development, and cultural exchange, stating that tourism connects the bonds of humanity, which are much needed in today’s world.

The Vice-President called for tourism to follow the success story of Bharat’s digitisation revolution, stating, “If we go by global standards, if we manage to tap and exploit our tourist resource, then we will be solving three problems that will exemplify a model to the entire world, just like our digitisation model.” He highlighted three key areas tourism would impact: massive contributions to the economy, upskilling the workforce, and generating employment. “Every tourist comes with a dream. He wants a seamless experience and we must ensure our human resources are skilled to provide this”, he noted.

The Vice-President spoke about the transformative journey Bharat has undergone over the last decade, stressing how the country’s global image has dramatically improved. “An image of Bharat in the world is very different from what it was a decade ago. The leadership of Bharat is recognized globally. Which other economy in the world of this size can claim to be rising around 8% GDP annually? And this is predicted to continue for many years to come”, he noted.

He further pointed out how Bharat’s economic development has been powered by last-mile delivery to its 1.4 billion citizens, providing essential services such as toilets, electricity, internet, education, and tap water. “Look at 1.4 billion people being serviced with last-mile delivery with respect to toilets, electricity, internet, education, and tap water,” Shri Dhankhar emphasized, lauding the nation’s leadership in improving living standards and driving growth.

Shri Dhankhar also lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the greatest ambassador for tourism. “Our Honourable Prime Minister spent just a few moments in Lakshadweep, and the entire world came to know about it,” he stated, highlighting the global resonance of India’s achievements in tourism, infrastructure, and space technology.

Reflecting on his experience as the Governor of West Bengal and Chairman of the Eastern Zone Cultural Centre, he remarked, “If you go to a place like Meghalaya, you will be wonderstruck with the purity of water; you will be amazed to see a village that is so eco-friendly.” This, he stated, exemplifies the marvels Bharat has created for tourism in just ten years.

The Vice-President also shared a personal reflection on the remarkable transformation in Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism landscape. “When I visited Srinagar as part of the Council of Ministers, I could barely see a dozen people on the streets. Today, over two crore people visited Kashmir as tourists last year.” This exponential growth, he said, is a testament to Bharat’s rising status as a global tourism hub.

Referring to Bharat’s rich cultural heritage and its global appeal, Shri Dhankhar remarked, “UNESCO lists 45 heritage sites, but the real number is manifold. Our festivals like Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Diwali are magnetic attractions that bring tourists from all over the world.” He further noted that the G20 Summit, which brought over 200 foreign delegations to India, showcased Bharat’s cuisine, cultural wealth, and tourist destinations, earning widespread accolades.

Concluding his address, Shri Dhankhar called for a collective commitment to elevate Bharat’s position on the global tourism map. He encouraged the formation of task forces to evaluate ground realities and generate results in various tourism sectors, stating, “There is no greater education than through travel, and no greater seamless connection than through tourism.”

The Vice-President expressed confidence that Bharat’s tourism sector, backed by strategic initiatives and skilled resources, would propel the nation towards its goal of becoming a developed country, much before the centenary of its independence in 2047.

Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister for Tourism and Culture, Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri Suresh Gopi, Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas, Smt. V. Vidyavathi, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.