Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma emphasizes on execution of Special Campaign 2.0 with full fervor

New Delhi : Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State for MSME on 17.10.2022 visited Common Facility Center for Foundry Cluster, Ahmedabad established with the financial assistance of Ministry of MSME under Micro and Small Enterprises, Cluster Development Programme.

Shri Verma also met with representatives of Indian Institute of Foundrymen, Ahmedabad chapter and foundry cluster. He visited MSME-DFO, Ahmedabad office, and inaugurated activities under Special Campaign 2.0. He interacted with the office bearers of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Gujarat Small Scale Industries Federation (GSSIF), Gujarat Electronics and Software Industries Association (GESIA), and shared various initiatives being taken for the development of MSME Sector by Government and emphasized on execution of Special Campaign 2.0 with full fervor.