“Bhang” is now declared as an intoxicant by the Odisha government

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has now declared ‘Bhang’ as an intoxicant. A formal notification in this regard has been released by the Excise Department on August 12, 2024. Odisha Government declares ‘Bhang’ which means a preparation from the leaves, or small stalks of the Indian Hemp Plant (Cannabis Sativa), which is smoked, chewed eaten or infused and drunk which has the potential to produce symptoms of grandiosity, excitement, hostility, disorientation, hallucinations and thought disorder, as an intoxicant: Excise Department.