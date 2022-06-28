Bhagwanth Khuba visits SECI’s Office

New Delhi : Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State, New & Renewable Energy, and Chemicals and & Fertilizers, visited SECI’s office on 24.06.2022. The Minister held discussions with the senior management of SECI regarding the Indian Renewable Energy (RE) sector and India’s commitments in COP26.

In addition to details of ongoing activities, the Minister was apprised of SECI’s upcoming initiatives, such as Battery Storage, RE tenders, E-mobility, Agro PV, Green Hydrogen, Waste to Energy etc. which would enable faster achievement of the national targets.

SECI team was highly motivated by the encouraging remarks of the minister and has re-affirmed its commitment to promoting RE in the country.

The minister, while appreciating the progress made in RE sector, assured of the Government’s full support in this Mission.