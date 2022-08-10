Bhagwant Mann government committed to provide potable water and sanitation facilities to people

New Delhi :Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the state government is committed to provide potable water and sanitation facilities to the people.

During a review meeting with the top officials of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department here today, the Water Supply Minister Mr. Bram Shankar Jimpa directed the officials to speed up the work of pending projects so that all the facilities can be provided to the people in time.

Mr. Jimpa said that the Bhagwant Maan government is bound to provide time bound and quality facilities to the people of the state. Due to this no delay in any project will be tolerated. He also directed the officials to adopt all the standards related to the projects. He said that no compromise will be made with the standard of any project.

Mr. Jimpa also instructed to the officers to complete the project of provide drinking water to all the villages of the state during the current financial year.

Principal Secretary of Water Supply and Sanitation Mr. D.K. Tiwari was also present in the meeting.