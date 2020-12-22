Bhadrak temples to reopen from Jan 3

Bhadrak: Bhadrak Collector Gyana Das on Monday announced reopening of places of worship in the district for public from January 3 amid Covid protocols. Servitors’ families would be allowed into the Baba Akhandalamani Temple at Aradi on December 28 and 29 and locals would have darshan on December 30 and 31. The temple would remain closed for public on January 1 and 2. The management committees of the religious institutions have been asked to furnish undertakings before the local IICs for compliance of Covid protocols before opening of the institutions.

