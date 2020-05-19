Bhadrak reports 21 new #COVID19 positive cases, total tally in the district 95

Bhadrak: Bhadrak reports 31 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, total tally in the district 95.

All have travel history from West Bengal (12), Gujarat (6), Tamil Nadu (2), and Andhra Pradesh (1). All were symptomatic and were in Institutional Quarantine.

21 +ve cases reported today. All have travel history from West Bengal (12), Gujarat (6), Tamil Nadu (2), and Andhra Pradesh (1). All were symptomatic and were in Institutional Quarantine. Total +ve cases reported so far is 95. — District Administration,Bhadrak (@DM_Bhadrak) May 19, 2020

Of the total 102 new COVID19 cases, Jajpur reports 31 cases, Jagatsinghpur 23 (20 reported yesterday), Bhadrak 21, Kendrapada 8,Cuttack 4, Khurda 4, Puri 4, Angul 4, Balasore 2, Sambalpur 2, Nayagarh 2. One COVID19 patient from Cuttack dist, who was admitted at AIIMS BSSR dies. It should be noted that Odisha reports 102 new COVID19 confirmed cases in last 24 hours taking the total count to 978. Active cases in the state 696. 1 more death reported. Total death tally at 5. Total 277 people recovered.

