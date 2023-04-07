BGU and CYSD Exchanged an MoU for the Community-University Linkage Programme

Bhubaneswar: Birla Global University (BGU) exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Centre for Youth and Social Development (CYSD) today at the BGU campus for the Community-University Linkage Programme.

The MoU was signed in presence of Prof. P. P. Mathur, Vice-Chancellor, BGU, Prof. B. K. Das, Registrar, BGU, Shri Jagadananda, Mentor and Co-Founder, CYSD, Shri Prafulla Kumar Sahoo, Co-Founder, CYSD; Shri Basant Mohanty, Member, CYSD Board; Prof. Samson Moharana, Dean, Birla School of Commerce, Prof. Parameswar Nayak, Dean, Birla School of Management, and Dr. Suvendu Kumar Pratihari, Assistant Professor, and Chairperson, NSS, BGU, and other faculties, staff, students, and members from CYSD.

The MoU will take forward the agenda of community-based participatory research, community-university linkage, and collaboration in building industry-ready students who could also drive different Nation-building activities. Besides, the MoU will also provide a platform to exchange intellectual and institutional-level resources between BGU and CYSD to provide capacity-building support for the promotion of quality research, training, publication, and social immersion program for students and faculties in cutting-edge areas of community development and sustainable livelihood.

In this context of effectively discharging the services towards society at large, the National Scheme (NSS) Cell of BGU is instrumental in organizing this MoU and has taken responsibility for executing the agendas of the MoU, which will be a significant step for BGU toward preparing for the implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020 in the coming academic year.

Other members present during this ceremony include Dr. Nabanita Das, Senior Researcher, CYSD; Ms. Uppali Mohanty, Programme Manager & Gender Focal Point, CYSD; committee members of NSS-BGU, Dr. Siddharth Misra, Ms. Ashna Siddiqui, Dr. Sonika Suman, and other faculties of different school of the University and students. Prof. Lopamudra, Assistant Professor, BGU and Convener, NSS coordinated this MoU exchange ceremony. The event was anchored by Ms. Chinamyee Harichandan, a student at Birla School of Commerce, BGU.