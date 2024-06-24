BGMI Breaks New Ground as Official Gaming Partner of ‘Kalki: 2898 AD” Movie starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone

KRAFTON India’s most celebrated BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is thrilled to announce its collaboration as the Official Gaming Partner of ‘Kalki: 2898 AD’, the much-awaited pan-India cinema extravaganza. Featuring leading stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone, the movie is slated for release on June 27th, 2024.

Taking centre stage as the Official Gaming Partner of ‘Kalki: 2898 AD,’ BGMI has launched a specially crafted co-branded trailer for the movie. Featuring an exciting fusion of the BGMI world and the Kalki: 2898 AD cinematic universe, the trailer is sure to captivate fans of both the game and the movie, offering a unique blend of action, adventure, and immersive storytelling.

Further enriching the collaboration is an exclusive in-game event hosted by BGMI featuring captivating challenges and exciting rewards for players. Gamers can delve deeper into the narrative of “Kalki: 2898 AD” while enjoying unique in-game rewards.

Be prepared to embark on an unforgettable journey with the magic of “Kalki: 2898 AD” and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, where gaming meets cinema like never before!

Catch the trailer on Vyjayanthi Movies’ YouTube channel and on both BGMI’s and “Kalki: 2898 AD” movie’s Instagram handles

The Trailer will be live at 3 PM today!

Watch the trailer on: LINK