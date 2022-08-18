Better implementation of schemes possible with factual and accurate data: CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that if factual and accurate data of economic activities is available, it can make better implementation of schemes possible. In this era of change, if accurate data is not available, the policy will also not be good. From the formulation of the plans to the implementation, the responsibility depends on the data itself. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the concluding session of training-cum-workshop on calculation and methodology for preparing estimates of GDP of Madhya Pradesh at Kushabhau Thackeray Auditorium. Commercial Tax, Finance, Planning, Economic and Statistics Minister Shri Jagdish Deora was also present.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country where State Statistical Commission is being constituted on the basis of the recommendation of the Task Force Committee. Decision has been taken for complete computerization at the state and district level. This will make it easier to work. Statistical cell has been created for standardization of data. Goals will have to be fixed to take the country and the state forward. We cannot progress much without setting a big goal.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that data is also the basis of our daily life activities. No work can be done in any area without data. The present century is dependent on data. Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has emphasized on data for the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The data should be pure and reliable, so that the plans are good and their benefits reach the bottommost person. He said that training and necessary arrangements will be made for data collection. There should be no interference from other agencies for the reliability of the data. The data should be useful and actual. If the data is incorrect, then the conclusions will also be incorrect. We need actual data.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the contribution of $ 550 billion will be given by the state in making India’s 5 trillion economy. He said that what a man thinks and does, so he becomes. So it has been decided to set this ambitious target. He said that such training would continue.

Vice President of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi said that statistics has its importance in every department. The GDP estimates will be important for the development of the states. He told that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has also said that India has set a target of a 5 trillion dollar economy. If the economy grows at this pace, the target of 5 trillion dollar economy will be achieved in 2025-26. Madhya Pradesh is the fastest growing state. The work being done at the state level will also have to be done at the district level. We will contribute $550 billion. Today the contribution of agriculture of Madhya Pradesh is Rs 170 thousand crores.

Statistician Shri Praveen Srivastava said that doing target based training will help in policy making. This is essential for planning. Such workshops will continue to be organised in future also.

Principal Secretary Planning and Economic Statistics Shri Mukesh Chand Gupta said that there is a need to strengthen and improve the statistical system for which, this training workshop has been organised keeping in view the need for skill enhancement of officers and employees. In this, training has been given for the Mahatvakanshi, Aakanshi district and Vikaskhand Yojana of Prime Minister Shri Modi. IT training is also imparted apart from information on new technology and suggestions. Commissioner Planning and Economic Statistics Shri Abhishek Singh proposed the vote of thanks.