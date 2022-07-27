Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Scheme Increases Awareness towards Valuing the Girl Child

New Delhi : Parliamentary Standing Committee on Empowerment of Women through Education with Special Reference to ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ Scheme has reviewed implementation of BBBP Scheme. In its 5th report, PSC inter alia stated that over the last six years, through focused advocacy BBBP has been able to capture the attention of political leadership and national consciousness towards valuing the girl child. Further, PSC has put forward their recommendation for betterment of scheme which have been considered under various components of Mission Shakti, an umbrella scheme for the safety, security and empowerment of women.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) Scheme aims to address declining Child Sex ratio (CSR) and related issues of empowerment of girls and women over a life cycle continuum. The key elements of the scheme included nation-wide media and advocacy campaign and multi-sectoral interventions in selected 405 districts

Since BBBP has been designed to bring an attitudinal shift in the society towards valuing the girl child, expenditure towards media advocacy was more in the initial stages to create scheme awareness and behavioral change. The advocacy campaign under BBBP has been able to successfully establish the brand BBBP, which has an excellent recall value. As on outcome of carefully crafted BBBP media campaigns, the tagline has become immensely popular so much so that it finds place on personal vehicles and is the theme for dinner time discussions at home. Now, as the scheme has been able to create awareness for the cause, focus on media advocacy campaign has been shifted to zero budget or minimal expenditure based in the past 2 years.

The details of funds, since inception of the scheme is annexed at Annexure-I. Out of the total expenditure of Rs. 740.18 crores from F.Y 2014-15 to F.Y. 2021-22, expenditure on Media Advocacy campaign has been Rs. 401.04 crores which is approximately 54 percentage of the total expenditure. Due to sustained efforts, the improvement on various indicators has been as follows:

Sex Ratio at Birth at National level has improved by 19 points from 918 (2014-15) to 937 (2020-21). (Source: HMIS data, MoHFW (April-March, 2014-15 & 2020-21). Enrolment of Girls in secondary education has increased from 75.51% in 2014-15 to 79.46% in 2020-21. (Source: U-DISE plus, Mo Education).

(iii) Percentage of 1st Trimester ANC Registration has shown improvement from 61% in 2014-15 to 73.9% in 2020-21. (Source: HMIS data, MoHFW (April-March, 2014-15 & 2020-21).

(iv) Percentage of Institutional Deliveries has also shown an improvement from 87% in 2014-15 to 94.8% in 2020-21. (Source: HMIS data, MoHFW (April-March, 2014-15 & 2020-21).

This information was given by the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

