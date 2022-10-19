Best practices adopted under the ‘Special campaign for Disposal of Pending matters’ (SCDPM 2.0) –Launch of e-Portal by Regional Center for Biotechnology an autonomous institute of DBT

New Delhi : As a part of ‘Special campaign for Disposal of Pending matters’ (SCDPM 2.0) of GOI, Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has identified Digitization as one of the focus areas, which will result in better record management, improve work efficiencies, enhance transparency and contribute towards a sustainable future.

In consonance with the central philosophy of this campaign, an e-Portal has been designed as a best practice by Regional Center for Biotechnology an autonomous institute of DBT. This portal will caters to all the academic affairs of the student community. This ‘Academic Portal’ (http://acad.rcb.ac.in/) has been launched and is fully functional. A link of the same has been provided in RCB web portal.

Henceforth, all academic activities such as attendance, assignments, SAC formation, research proposal, progress report, etc. pertaining to all students in RCB and affiliated institutes shall be paperless and will be carried out through the academic portal.

Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary DBT, congratulated RCB for launching a student friendly academic portal and said that the RCB being a nodal institute for the academic activities of the Department has taken the right initiative which can be emulated by other DBT Autonomous Institutions.