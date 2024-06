Besides CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi and two Deputy CMs, 13 BJP MLAs to be sworn-in as ministers

Bhubaneswar: Besides CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy CMs-designate KanakVardhan SinghDeo & PravatiParida,13 BJP MLAs to be sworn-in as ministers.

8 BJP MLAs – Suresh Pujari, Rabinarayan Naik, Nityanand Gond, Krushna Chandra Patra, Prithviraj Harichandan, Mukesh Mahaling, Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, Krushna Chandra Mohapatra are likely to be sworn-in as cabinet ministers.

5 MLAs – Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, Suryabanshi Suraj, Pradeep Balasamanta, Gokula Nanda Mallick and Sampad Kumar Swain are also likely to take oath.