Berhampur Mayor Sanghamitra Dalei Receives Death Threats, Police Action Initiated

Berhampur Mayor Sanghamitra Dalei has reported receiving threatening calls, with an unknown caller using abusive language and issuing death threats. Following her complaint, the police registered a case and began investigating the incident.

The investigation revealed that the calls originated from former Berhampur Municipal Corporation executive engineer Lalit Mohan Das, who was recently removed from his position. Authorities suspect this dismissal may have prompted the threats, but Das has not commented on the matter.

Dalei, a BJD member, won the mayoral seat by defeating her BJP rival and has held various positions in both Congress and BJD throughout her political career, which began in 2003.