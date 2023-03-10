Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway will contribute to Karnataka’s growth trajectory: PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway will contribute to Karnataka’s growth trajectory.

Shri Modi was responding to a tweet thread by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari wherein the Minister informed that the construction of Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway project aims to improve accessibility to regions such as Shrirangpatna, Coorg, Ooty, and Kerala, thereby bolstering their tourism potential.

The Union Minister also informed that aforesaid project encompasses a portion of NH-275, also entails the development of four rail overbridges, nine significant bridges, 40 minor bridges, and 89 underpasses and overpasses.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“An important connectivity project which will contribute to Karnataka’s growth trajectory.”