Bengaluru has a very deep bond with nature including trees and lakes: PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that Bengaluru has a very deep bond with nature including trees and lakes.

In a reply to the tweet threads by Nature lover, Gardener and Artist, Smt Subhashini Chandramani about the detailed description of diverse collection of trees in Bengaluru, the Prime Minister also urged people to share others to showcase such aspects of their towns and cities.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“This is an interesting thread on Bengaluru and it’s trees. Bengaluru has a very deep bond with nature including trees and lakes.

I would also urge others to showcase such aspects of their towns and cities. It would be an interesting read.”