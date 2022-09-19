Bengaluru FC has won its maiden and the 131st edition of the Durand Cup by defeating Indian Super League (ISL) giants Mumbai City FC 2-1. This is seventh domestic title for Bengaluru FC.

Both the teams were at one each at the end of first half.

But the goal by Alan Costa in 61st minute gave Bengaluru FC the winning lead against Mumbai.

Earlier, Mumbai City FC defeated two times champion Mohammedan SC in the semis while Bengaluru FC beat Hyderabad FC to seal their spot in the final. The first edition of the competition was played in 1888.

The 34-day tournament played across three states for the first time has concluded with the 47th and final match between two top teams and former champions of the Indian Super League, ISL.