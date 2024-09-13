Bengaluru FC and Quest Global Extend Winning Partnership to Shape the Champions of Our Communities  

Bengaluru : Bengaluru FC has announced Quest Global as the official partner for the Blues for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season. Building on the successful partnership launched in 2023, Quest Global and Bengaluru FC’s shared commitment to making a positive difference in their communities formed the foundation of a strong partnership. Together, they will push the boundaries of excellence in the new season, inspiring aspiring footballers and engineers across the country to pursue their passions.

Quest Global, a leader in engineering services for Fortune 500 clients around the world, is passionate about giving back to society. At Quest Global, being socially responsible extends beyond altruism. The organization strives to use its unique talents and resources to help clients, society, and the world solve some of the hardest engineering and societal problems—to make a difference. Bengaluru FC, an internationally acclaimed competitor with an exceptional record in the I-League and ISL, is also passionately committed to making a difference with a focus on youth development and community engagement. The club’s youth academy is dedicated to identifying and nurturing young talent, fostering a culture of growth by providing youth with opportunities to hone their skills and potentially progress to the senior team.

Yumi Clevenger-Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at Quest Global, said, “Through this partnership, we aim to inspire the next generation of talent both on and off the field. We are thrilled about the impact Quest Global and BFC will make together in this dynamic collaboration—truly making a difference for our communities by investing in education and creating opportunities for aspiring footballers and engineers. We are proud to support Bengaluru FC in their pursuit of greatness and the inspiration they will bring to many aspiring youth.”

Karan Yadav, Chief Commercial Officer at JSW Sports, expressed his delight in extending the partnership, “All of us at BFC are extremely happy to continue our partnership with Quest Global. Their expertise in technology and engineering is on par with or better than the best in the industry. But, it is not only what they do but how they do it that makes this a perfect pairing. Like BFC, Quest Global is passionate about giving back to its community and helping the aspiring engineers of tomorrow gain access to education and opportunity.”

By aligning their shared passion to support the next generation of talent, Bengaluru FC and Quest Global look forward to working together to make a difference and contribute as productive citizens of their communities. The Blues are set to begin their 2024-25 Hero Indian Super League campaign with a clash against the East Bengal FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore, on September 14th, 2024.