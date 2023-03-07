Bengaluru Airport named Best Airport by ACI’s ASQ Arrival Survey Globally for the year 2022

Bengaluru : Achieving yet another significant milestone, Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, also known as BLR Airport has been recognized as the ‘Best Airport at ACI’s ASQ Arrival Survey Globally for the year 2022’, by the Airports Council International (ACI) World. This honor has added yet another feather to the cap of BLR Airport, affirming its standing as a customer-centric airport.

Being one of the busiest airports in India, BLR Airport is contributing to India’s aviation growth story by facilitating connectivity to non-metro cities and serving as a preferred transfer hub for Southern India. Efficient deboarding procedures, streamlined immigration and customs processes, organised baggage claim services and the availability of infrastructure such as transit hotels and AI-powered assistance robots, aid passengers with a smooth arrival experience at BLR Airport. With the vision to deliver superior customer experience and improve operational efficiency to handle growing passenger volumes, the airport aims to become the new gateway to India.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hari Marar, MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd said, “We are truly honored to receive the Best Airport at ACI’s ASQ Arrival Survey Globally for the year 2022. This recognition comes as a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment put forth by our team. We would like to thank the government authorities – the Immigration, Customs & CISF; for their cooperation in enabling seamless arrival process. We would also like to thank our passengers for their unwavering trust and confidence in us. This award further motivates us to continue to strive towards excellence and reinforce our position as one of the leading airports.”

Congratulating BLR Airport on the recognition, Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General, ACI World said, “Selected by passengers, these awards are powered by the airport community, which includes airport employees and a range of other stakeholders. I congratulate the whole team at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on their success in the Airport Service Quality Awards.”

ASQ is the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement which is based on live research via surveys gathered at the airport from the travellers and rating their satisfaction on the day of travel. This survey is conducted in over 340 airports worldwide and is considered the industry standard for measuring airport service quality. BLR Airport emerged as the winner among 15 participating airports worldwide, marking a momentous achievement.

BLR Airport has been consistently innovating to provide a hassle-free experience to passengers. In the past, the Airport has received numerous recognitions and awards such as the ‘Voice of the Customer’ recognition by Airports Council International (ACI), Customer Obsession Award by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Best regional airport in India and South Asia by Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022 to name a few.