Benelli India Opens its 48th Exclusive Dealership in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

The showroom showcases the Italian brand’s BS6 range of motorcycles

Enquiries, Bookings and Deliveries are open

Anantapur: Benelli, a leading worldwide manufacturer of premium bikes and Adishwar Auto Ride India – Mahavir Group, today launched its 48th exclusive showroom in Anantapur. The state-of-the-art Benelli – Anantapur showroom is situated in a plush locale beside Sakshi office, Rudrampeta, Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

The showroom, under the dealership of ‘CHIDHAMBARAYSWARAA AUTO MOBILES’, showcases the BS6 Range of Benelli superbikes, which include:

Imperiale 400 – Retro Classic – Rs. 1,89,900 (Silver colour) : Rs. 1,97,900 (Red & Black colour).

Leoncino 500 – Street Scrambler – Rs. 4,89,900 (Steel Silver colour); Rs. 4,99,900 (Leoncino red colour).

3. TRK 502 – Grand Tourer – Rs. 4,99,000 (Dark Grey colour); Rs. 5,10,000 (Pure White and Benelli Red colour).

TRK 502X – Adventure Tourer – Rs. 5,45,900 (Dark Grey colour); Rs. 5,55,500 (Pure White and Benelli Red colour).

5. Ultimate Urban Cruiser, Benelli 502c – Rs. 5,15,900 (Matte Cognac Red); Rs. 5,20,900 (Glossy Black); Rs. 5,25,900 (Matte Black)

All prices, Ex-showroom, India.

The Imperiale 400 is a Retro-Classic motorcycle inspired by the Moto-Bi range of the 1950s. It’s powered by a BS6 374cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that delivers [email protected] and [email protected]

Benelli has more than 100 years of legendary history, and no machine in its line-up exemplifies this emotionally historic passion better than the Benelli Leoncino 500. It’s powered by a BS6 500cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, producing a maximum power output of 47.5PS at 8500rpm and maximum torque of 46Nm at 6000rpm.

The new generation TRK 502 and TRK 502X have come with an enhanced riding experience, taking touring and adventure riding to the next level. The BS6 500cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor, powering the TRK 502 (Grand Tourer) and the TRK 502X (Adventure Tourer), produces 47.5 PS @ 8500rpm with a peak torque of 46NM @ 6000rpm.

The all-new Ultimate Urban Cruiser, Benelli 502c is an impeccable Italian cruiser packed with tons of swagger. The 502c is a true head turner with its distinct styling, quintessential Benelli roar and a commanding road presence. The Ultimate Urban Cruiser 502c is powered by a BS6 500cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that churns out 47.5 PS of peak power at 8500 rpm and 45 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm.

The 500cc range consisting of the TRK 502, TRK 502X, Leoncino 500 and 502c can be booked at amount of Rs. 10,000, and the Imperiale 400 can be booked at Rs. 6000. Bookings can be done by visiting the showroom or by logging onto – india.benelli.com

Benelli India has also introduced a limited period offer, where customers can avail of a low EMI offer of Rs. 4999 per month, with up to 85%* funding on the Imperiale 400, to make it more accessible for customers.

The Imperiale 400 comes with a 2-year unlimited kilometre warranty as standard, while the Leoncino 500, TRK 502, 502X and 502c come with a 3-Year unlimited KMS warranty as standard. Benelli India is also offering 24×7 Roadside Assistance for its customers.

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, It gives us great pleasure to be associated with ‘CHIDHAMBARAYSWARAA AUTO MOBILES’. Our customer service philosophy is in tandem with the principles of our Anantapur Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli – Anantapur are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, and allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress-free ownership.”

He further added, “Our key motive is to ensure that Benelli’s 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate strong brand presence. From that aspect, Andhra Pradesh region is of great importance to us. We also believe that our dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts and brand purists to come together and interact with other like-minded riders.”

Sainaath Reddy, Dealer Principal, Benelli – Anantapur said, “We are absolutely thrilled to bring Benelli to Anantapur, It is an honour to have been associated with Benelli India, and I would like to take this moment to welcome you to the Lion’s Den, which is home to some exotic Italian machines on offer from Benelli. We look forward to fulfilling the dreams of local enthusiasts by giving them a platform to explore their spirit of riding and freedom.”

Apart from Italian motorcycles, the showroom also showcases merchandise and accessories. Along with a host of motorcycle customization options, with more being introduced across India in a phased manner.