Benelli India Opens its 45thExclusive Dealership in Bhubaneswar

The showroom showcases the Italian brand’s complete BS6 range of motorcycles

Enquiries, Bookings and Deliveries are open for customers

Bhubaneswar : Benelli, a leading worldwide manufacturer of premium bikes and Adishwar Auto Ride India – Mahavir Group, today launched its 45thexclusive showroom in Bhubaneswar. The state-of-the-art Benelli- Bhubaneswar showroom is situated in a plush locale at Plot no 638 , NH 5 Pahala , BhubaneswarOdisha – 752101

The showroom, under the dealership of ‘S R Automobile’, showcases the BS6 Range of Benelli superbikes, which include:

1. Imperiale 400 – Retro Classic -Rs. 1,89,900 (Silver colour) : Rs. 1,95,860 (Red & Black colour).

2. Leoncino 500 – Street Scrambler – Rs. 4,79,900 (Steel Grey colour); Rs. 4,89,900 (Leoncino red colour).

3. TRK 502 – Grand Tourer (Introductory Price) – Rs. 4,89,900(Dark Grey colour); Rs.4,99,900 (Pure White and Benelli Red colour).

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said,It gives us great pleasure to be associated with ‘S R Automobile’. Our customer service philosophy is in tandem with the principles of our Bhubaneswar Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli – Bhubaneswar are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, and allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress-free ownership.”

He further added, “Our key motive is to ensure that Benelli’s 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate strong brand presence. From that aspect, Bhubaneswarcityis of great importance to us. We also believe that our dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts and brand purists to come togetherand interact with other like-minded riders.”

SoumyaSarthak Ray, Dealer Principal, Benelli – Bhubaneswar said, “We are absolutely thrilled to bring Benelli to Bhubaneswar, it is an honour to have been associated with Benelli India, and I would like to take this moment to welcome you to the Lion’s Den, which is home to some exotic Italian machines on offer from Benelli. We look forward to fulfilling the dreams of local enthusiasts by giving them a platform to explore their spirit of riding and freedom.”

Apart from Italian motorcycles, the showroom also showcases merchandise and accessories. Along with a host of motorcycle customization options, with more being introduced across India in a phased manner.

All prices, Ex-showroom, India.

The Imperiale 400 is a Retro-Classic motorcycle inspired by the Moto-Bi range of the 1950s. It’s powered by a BS6 374cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that delivers [email protected] and [email protected]

Benelli has more than 100 years of legendary history, and no machine in its line-up exemplifies this emotionally historic passion better than the Benelli Leoncino 500. It’s powered by a BS6 500cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, producing a maximum power output of 47.5PS at 8500rpm and maximum torque of 46Nm at 6000rpm.

The new generation TRK 502 have come with an enhanced riding experience, taking touring to the next level. The BS6 500cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor, powering the TRK 502 (Grand Tourer) produces 47.5 PS @ 8500rpm with a peak torque of 46NM @ 6000rpm.

Benelli India has also introduced a limited period offer, where customers can avail of a low EMI offer of Rs. 4999 per month, with up to 85%* funding on the Imperiale 400, to make it more accessible for customers.

The Imperiale 400 comes with a 2-year unlimited kilometre warranty as standard, while the Leoncino 500, TRK 502 Grand Tourercome with a 3-Year unlimited KMS warranty as standard. Benelli India is also offering 24×7 Road Side Assistance for its customers.