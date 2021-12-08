Beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY are identified from the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) of 2011 : Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar

New Delhi : Ayushman Bharat –Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is an entitlement-based scheme. The beneficiary families under the scheme are identified from the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) of 2011 on the basis of select deprivation and occupational criteria across rural and urban areas. The number of eligible beneficiary families under the scheme is approximately 10.73 crore (50 crore individuals). The State/UT-wise details of beneficiary families are at Annexure-I.

Details of funds released to States/UTs during last three financial years viz. 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 are at Annexure-II.

State/UT-wise details of authorized hospital admissions during the corresponding period are at Annexure-III.

Annexure-I

State / UT Number of Eligible Families under PMJAY A&N Islands 21,399 Andhra Pradesh 54,67,524 Arunachal Pradesh 88,611 Assam 26,96,996 Bihar 1,08,11,015 Chandigarh 23,678 Chhattisgarh 36,50,364 Delhi 5,88,426 DNH&DD 26,342 Goa 36,431 Gujarat 43,83,948 Haryana 15,45,936 Himachal Pradesh 4,78,985 Jammu And Kashmir 5,97,801 Jharkhand 28,05,753 Karnataka 62,09,073 Kerala 22,03,589 Ladakh 10,904 Lakshadweep 1,465 Madhya Pradesh 83,57,257 Maharashtra 83,63,664 Manipur 2,73,250 Meghalaya 3,47,013 Mizoram 1,94,859 Nagaland 2,33,328 Odisha 61,00,093 Puducherry 1,03,434 Punjab 14,64,802 Rajasthan 58,95,363 Sikkim 39,738 Tamil Nadu 77,70,928 Telangana 26,11,424 Tripura 4,90,964 Uttar Pradesh 1,16,84,453 Uttarakhand 5,23,536 West Bengal 1,11,89,727 Total 10,72,92,073

Note:

State of West Bengal withdrew from the scheme in January, 2019. State of Telangana joined the scheme in May, 2021. State/UT of Odisha and Delhi are not implementing the scheme.

Annexure-II

State/UT-wise details of Central funds released for AB-PMJAY from FY 2018-19 to FY 2020-21

(In crore of Rupees)

Sl. No. State / UT FY 2018-19* FY 2019-20* FY 2020-21* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0.15 0.41 0.27 2 Andhra Pradesh 182.85 374.07 261.23 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2.31 0.67 4 Assam 21.08 133.23 12.10 5 Bihar 88.27 82.49 6 Chandigarh 0.68 3.82 1.84 7 Chhattisgarh 217.43 280.37 112.62 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 3.25 2.02 3.17 9 Daman and Diu 1.02 1.07 10 Goa 0.64 0.06 0.49 11 Gujarat 77.50 212.33 99.84 12 Haryana 26.81 58.69 71.92 13 Himachal Pradesh 17.18 19.12 32.93 14 Jammu and Kashmir 20.64 33.44 22.70 15 Jharkhand 170.17 126.50 100.32 16 Karnataka 159.31 254.13 160.85 17 Kerala 25.00 97.56 145.61 18 Ladakh 1.62 19 Lakshadweep 0.00 20 Madhya Pradesh 72.57 118.46 164.80 21 Maharashtra 266.32 241.88 376.65 22 Manipur 7.18 17.10 11.45 23 Meghalaya 15.57 18.07 49.52 24 Mizoram 17.48 12.41 14.97 25 Nagaland 4.72 10.89 12.27 26 Puducherry 1.52 1.23 27 Punjab 2.24 55.55 46.85 28 Rajasthan 0.00 200.07 258.31 29 Sikkim 1.03 0.09 1.85 30 Tamil Nadu 304.98 441.77 359.81 31 Tripura 12.81 20.18 8.98 32 Uttar Pradesh 85.01 147.49 167.63 33 Uttarakhand 12.54 30.73 40.52 34 West Bengal 31.28 Grand Total 1849.54 2992.93 2544.09

*Does not include releases to States/UTs on account of administrative expenses.

Annexure-III

State/UT authorized hospital admissions in AB-PMJAY from FY 2018-19 to FY 2020-21

State / UT No. of authorized hospital admissions FY 2018-19 FY 2019-20 FY 2020-21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 14 153 342 Andhra Pradesh 1,33,432 6,06,295 4,45,122 Arunachal Pradesh 378 1,354 77 Assam 32,713 90,194 93,355 Bihar 19,733 1,60,114 89,282 Chandigarh 358 3,515 5,379 Chhattisgarh 2,31,267 6,36,985 4,98,774 DNH and DD 8,484 33,993 18,945 Delhi – – Goa 9,723 374 139 Gujarat 3,14,251 11,40,664 8,25,788 Haryana 11,226 97,511 1,38,814 Himachal Pradesh 8,692 48,241 29,343 Jammu and Kashmir 6,317 66,797 67,926 Ladakh 559 396 Jharkhand 1,08,037 4,09,749 2,98,267 Karnataka 1,19,507 5,94,257 6,83,363 Kerala – 9,76,857 10,44,635 Lakshadweep – 1 Madhya Pradesh 45,409 2,78,763 4,30,474 Maharashtra 1,08,247 2,14,922 1,36,699 Manipur 1,508 12,807 16,369 Meghalaya 1,146 1,24,716 1,23,737 Mizoram 7,097 27,726 16,991 Nagaland 269 10,227 7,358 Odisha – – Puducherry – 1,370 2,587 Punjab – 1,96,697 4,22,884 Rajasthan – 9,25,684 4,10,464 Sikkim 9 1,215 2,027 Tamil Nadu 4,00,235 8,54,893 15,68,343 Telangana – – Tripura 7,800 51,152 30,238 Uttar Pradesh 68,141 2,89,177 3,19,600 Uttarakhand 20,594 1,30,291 1,21,867 West Bengal 17,636 – All India 16,82,223 79,87,253 78,49,585

Note:

1. UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were established from erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir in FY 2019. Therefore, bifurcated number of authorized hospital admissions for both UTs are shown from FY 2019 onwards.

2. AB-PMJAY was implemented in West Bengal till 10th January 2019, following which the State government decided to withdraw from the implementation of the scheme.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.