Beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY are identified from the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) of 2011 : Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar

New Delhi : Ayushman Bharat –Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is an entitlement-based scheme. The beneficiary families under the scheme are identified from the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) of 2011 on the basis of select deprivation and occupational criteria across rural and urban areas. The number of eligible beneficiary families under the scheme is approximately 10.73 crore (50 crore individuals). The State/UT-wise details of beneficiary families are at Annexure-I.
Details of funds released to States/UTs during last three financial years viz. 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 are at Annexure-II.
State/UT-wise details of authorized hospital admissions during the corresponding period are at Annexure-III.
Annexure-I
|State / UT
|Number of Eligible Families under PMJAY
|A&N Islands
|21,399
|Andhra Pradesh
|54,67,524
|Arunachal Pradesh
|88,611
|Assam
|26,96,996
|Bihar
|1,08,11,015
|Chandigarh
|23,678
|Chhattisgarh
|36,50,364
|Delhi
|5,88,426
|DNH&DD
|26,342
|Goa
|36,431
|Gujarat
|43,83,948
|Haryana
|15,45,936
|Himachal Pradesh
|4,78,985
|Jammu And Kashmir
|5,97,801
|Jharkhand
|28,05,753
|Karnataka
|62,09,073
|Kerala
|22,03,589
|Ladakh
|10,904
|Lakshadweep
|1,465
|Madhya Pradesh
|83,57,257
|Maharashtra
|83,63,664
|Manipur
|2,73,250
|Meghalaya
|3,47,013
|Mizoram
|1,94,859
|Nagaland
|2,33,328
|Odisha
|61,00,093
|Puducherry
|1,03,434
|Punjab
|14,64,802
|Rajasthan
|58,95,363
|Sikkim
|39,738
|Tamil Nadu
|77,70,928
|Telangana
|26,11,424
|Tripura
|4,90,964
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,16,84,453
|Uttarakhand
|5,23,536
|West Bengal
|1,11,89,727
|Total
|10,72,92,073
Note:
- State of West Bengal withdrew from the scheme in January, 2019.
- State of Telangana joined the scheme in May, 2021.
- State/UT of Odisha and Delhi are not implementing the scheme.
Annexure-II
State/UT-wise details of Central funds released for AB-PMJAY from FY 2018-19 to FY 2020-21
(In crore of Rupees)
|Sl. No.
|State / UT
|FY 2018-19*
|FY 2019-20*
|FY 2020-21*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0.15
|0.41
|0.27
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|182.85
|374.07
|261.23
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2.31
|0.67
|4
|Assam
|21.08
|133.23
|12.10
|5
|Bihar
|88.27
|82.49
|6
|Chandigarh
|0.68
|3.82
|1.84
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|217.43
|280.37
|112.62
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|3.25
|2.02
|3.17
|9
|Daman and Diu
|1.02
|1.07
|10
|Goa
|0.64
|0.06
|0.49
|11
|Gujarat
|77.50
|212.33
|99.84
|12
|Haryana
|26.81
|58.69
|71.92
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|17.18
|19.12
|32.93
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|20.64
|33.44
|22.70
|15
|Jharkhand
|170.17
|126.50
|100.32
|16
|Karnataka
|159.31
|254.13
|160.85
|17
|Kerala
|25.00
|97.56
|145.61
|18
|Ladakh
|1.62
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0.00
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|72.57
|118.46
|164.80
|21
|Maharashtra
|266.32
|241.88
|376.65
|22
|Manipur
|7.18
|17.10
|11.45
|23
|Meghalaya
|15.57
|18.07
|49.52
|24
|Mizoram
|17.48
|12.41
|14.97
|25
|Nagaland
|4.72
|10.89
|12.27
|26
|Puducherry
|1.52
|1.23
|27
|Punjab
|2.24
|55.55
|46.85
|28
|Rajasthan
|0.00
|200.07
|258.31
|29
|Sikkim
|1.03
|0.09
|1.85
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|304.98
|441.77
|359.81
|31
|Tripura
|12.81
|20.18
|8.98
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|85.01
|147.49
|167.63
|33
|Uttarakhand
|12.54
|30.73
|40.52
|34
|West Bengal
|31.28
|Grand Total
|1849.54
|2992.93
|2544.09
*Does not include releases to States/UTs on account of administrative expenses.
Annexure-III
State/UT authorized hospital admissions in AB-PMJAY from FY 2018-19 to FY 2020-21
|
State / UT
|No. of authorized hospital admissions
|FY 2018-19
|FY 2019-20
|FY 2020-21
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|14
|153
|342
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,33,432
|6,06,295
|4,45,122
|Arunachal Pradesh
|378
|1,354
|77
|Assam
|32,713
|90,194
|93,355
|Bihar
|19,733
|1,60,114
|89,282
|Chandigarh
|358
|3,515
|5,379
|Chhattisgarh
|2,31,267
|6,36,985
|4,98,774
|DNH and DD
|8,484
|33,993
|18,945
|Delhi
|–
|–
|Goa
|9,723
|374
|139
|Gujarat
|3,14,251
|11,40,664
|8,25,788
|Haryana
|11,226
|97,511
|1,38,814
|Himachal Pradesh
|8,692
|48,241
|29,343
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6,317
|66,797
|67,926
|Ladakh
|559
|396
|Jharkhand
|1,08,037
|4,09,749
|2,98,267
|Karnataka
|1,19,507
|5,94,257
|6,83,363
|Kerala
|–
|9,76,857
|10,44,635
|Lakshadweep
|–
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|45,409
|2,78,763
|4,30,474
|Maharashtra
|1,08,247
|2,14,922
|1,36,699
|Manipur
|1,508
|12,807
|16,369
|Meghalaya
|1,146
|1,24,716
|1,23,737
|Mizoram
|7,097
|27,726
|16,991
|Nagaland
|269
|10,227
|7,358
|Odisha
|–
|–
|Puducherry
|–
|1,370
|2,587
|Punjab
|–
|1,96,697
|4,22,884
|Rajasthan
|–
|9,25,684
|4,10,464
|Sikkim
|9
|1,215
|2,027
|Tamil Nadu
|4,00,235
|8,54,893
|15,68,343
|Telangana
|–
|–
|Tripura
|7,800
|51,152
|30,238
|Uttar Pradesh
|68,141
|2,89,177
|3,19,600
|Uttarakhand
|20,594
|1,30,291
|1,21,867
|West Bengal
|17,636
|–
|All India
|16,82,223
|79,87,253
|78,49,585
Note:
1. UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were established from erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir in FY 2019. Therefore, bifurcated number of authorized hospital admissions for both UTs are shown from FY 2019 onwards.
2. AB-PMJAY was implemented in West Bengal till 10th January 2019, following which the State government decided to withdraw from the implementation of the scheme.
