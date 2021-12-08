Beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY are identified from the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) of 2011 : Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar

New Delhi : Ayushman Bharat –Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is an entitlement-based scheme. The beneficiary families under the scheme are identified from the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) of 2011 on the basis of select deprivation and occupational criteria across rural and urban areas. The number of eligible beneficiary families under the scheme is approximately 10.73 crore (50 crore individuals). The State/UT-wise details of beneficiary families are at Annexure-I.

Details of funds released to States/UTs during last three financial years viz. 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 are at Annexure-II.

State/UT-wise details of authorized hospital admissions during the corresponding period are at Annexure-III.

Annexure-I

State / UT Number of Eligible Families under PMJAY
A&N Islands 21,399
Andhra Pradesh 54,67,524
Arunachal Pradesh 88,611
Assam 26,96,996
Bihar 1,08,11,015
Chandigarh 23,678
Chhattisgarh 36,50,364
Delhi 5,88,426
DNH&DD 26,342
Goa 36,431
Gujarat 43,83,948
Haryana 15,45,936
Himachal Pradesh 4,78,985
Jammu And Kashmir 5,97,801
Jharkhand 28,05,753
Karnataka 62,09,073
Kerala 22,03,589
Ladakh 10,904
Lakshadweep 1,465
Madhya Pradesh 83,57,257
Maharashtra 83,63,664
Manipur 2,73,250
Meghalaya 3,47,013
Mizoram 1,94,859
Nagaland 2,33,328
Odisha 61,00,093
Puducherry 1,03,434
Punjab 14,64,802
Rajasthan 58,95,363
Sikkim 39,738
Tamil Nadu 77,70,928
Telangana 26,11,424
Tripura 4,90,964
Uttar Pradesh 1,16,84,453
Uttarakhand 5,23,536
West Bengal 1,11,89,727
Total 10,72,92,073

 

Note:

  1. State of West Bengal withdrew from the scheme in January, 2019.
  2. State of Telangana joined the scheme in May, 2021.
  3. State/UT of Odisha and Delhi are not implementing the scheme.

 

Annexure-II

State/UT-wise details of Central funds released for AB-PMJAY from FY 2018-19 to FY 2020-21

(In crore of Rupees)

Sl. No. State / UT FY 2018-19* FY 2019-20* FY 2020-21*
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0.15 0.41 0.27
2 Andhra Pradesh 182.85 374.07 261.23
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2.31 0.67
4 Assam 21.08 133.23 12.10
5 Bihar 88.27 82.49
6 Chandigarh 0.68 3.82 1.84
7 Chhattisgarh 217.43 280.37 112.62
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 3.25 2.02 3.17
9 Daman and Diu 1.02 1.07
10 Goa 0.64 0.06 0.49
11 Gujarat 77.50 212.33 99.84
12 Haryana 26.81 58.69 71.92
13 Himachal Pradesh 17.18 19.12 32.93
14 Jammu and Kashmir 20.64 33.44 22.70
15 Jharkhand 170.17 126.50 100.32
16 Karnataka 159.31 254.13 160.85
17 Kerala 25.00 97.56 145.61
18 Ladakh 1.62
19 Lakshadweep 0.00
20 Madhya Pradesh 72.57 118.46 164.80
21 Maharashtra 266.32 241.88 376.65
22 Manipur 7.18 17.10 11.45
23 Meghalaya 15.57 18.07 49.52
24 Mizoram 17.48 12.41 14.97
25 Nagaland 4.72 10.89 12.27
26 Puducherry 1.52 1.23
27 Punjab 2.24 55.55 46.85
28 Rajasthan 0.00 200.07 258.31
29 Sikkim 1.03 0.09 1.85
30 Tamil Nadu 304.98 441.77 359.81
31 Tripura 12.81 20.18 8.98
32 Uttar Pradesh 85.01 147.49 167.63
33 Uttarakhand 12.54 30.73 40.52
34 West Bengal 31.28
Grand Total 1849.54 2992.93 2544.09

 

*Does not include releases to States/UTs on account of administrative expenses.

 

Annexure-III

 

State/UT authorized hospital admissions in AB-PMJAY from FY 2018-19 to FY 2020-21

 

 

State / UT

 No. of authorized hospital admissions
FY 2018-19 FY 2019-20 FY 2020-21
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 14 153 342
Andhra Pradesh 1,33,432 6,06,295 4,45,122
Arunachal Pradesh 378 1,354 77
Assam 32,713 90,194 93,355
Bihar 19,733 1,60,114 89,282
Chandigarh 358 3,515 5,379
Chhattisgarh 2,31,267 6,36,985 4,98,774
DNH and DD 8,484 33,993 18,945
Delhi
Goa 9,723 374 139
Gujarat 3,14,251 11,40,664 8,25,788
Haryana 11,226 97,511 1,38,814
Himachal Pradesh 8,692 48,241 29,343
Jammu and Kashmir 6,317 66,797 67,926
Ladakh 559 396
Jharkhand 1,08,037 4,09,749 2,98,267
Karnataka 1,19,507 5,94,257 6,83,363
Kerala 9,76,857 10,44,635
Lakshadweep 1
Madhya Pradesh 45,409 2,78,763 4,30,474
Maharashtra 1,08,247 2,14,922 1,36,699
Manipur 1,508 12,807 16,369
Meghalaya 1,146 1,24,716 1,23,737
Mizoram 7,097 27,726 16,991
Nagaland 269 10,227 7,358
Odisha
Puducherry 1,370 2,587
Punjab 1,96,697 4,22,884
Rajasthan 9,25,684 4,10,464
Sikkim 9 1,215 2,027
Tamil Nadu 4,00,235 8,54,893 15,68,343
Telangana
Tripura 7,800 51,152 30,238
Uttar Pradesh 68,141 2,89,177 3,19,600
Uttarakhand 20,594 1,30,291 1,21,867
West Bengal 17,636
All India 16,82,223 79,87,253 78,49,585

 

 

Note:

1. UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were established from erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir in FY 2019. Therefore, bifurcated number of authorized hospital admissions for both UTs are shown from FY 2019 onwards.

2. AB-PMJAY was implemented in West Bengal till 10th January 2019, following which the State government decided to withdraw from the implementation of the scheme.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

