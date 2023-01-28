Australian Open 2023, fifth seed Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka came from a set down to beat Twenty-second seed Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in the final of the Australian Open women’s singles. Sabalenka defeated Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to claim her maiden singles Grand Slam.

The reigning Wimbledon champion Rybakina seemed to be in control after winning the first set, but was completely outplayed in the second set by Sabalenka, who then fought her way to claim the decider, despite squandering three championship points.

Earlier, in the Semi-final, Rybakina dominated two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka 7-6(4), 6-3 to storm into the finals. Sabalenka overpowered Magda Linette in straight sets 7-6(1), 6-2 to reach the final frontier.