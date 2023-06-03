Beginning of new history in Indo-Nepal relations: PM of Nepal Prachanda

The Prime Minister of Nepal Shri Pushp Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said that a new history has begun in the relations between India and Nepal. New dimensions have been added to the relations between India and Nepal. He said this at a dinner hosted by Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his honour at Indore today.

Prime Minister of Nepal Shri Prachanda said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said during the meeting that we will continue to work to take our relations as high as the Himalayas and in this spirit we will discuss all the issues, be it the border of the country or any other subject, and will solve them all. It is a matter of happiness and pride for us. Shri Prachanda said that he is visiting India for the fourth time as the Prime Minister. This time the agreement reached between India and Nepal under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is a far reaching agreement. The consensus reached in the fields of connectivity, water resources and energy will have far-reaching results. I will go to Nepal and tell the Nepalese that a new history has begun in the relations between India and Nepal. New dimensions have been added to Indo-Nepal relations. It is the duty of all of us to strengthen it. Shri Prachanda said that the warm welcome received in Madhya Pradesh is unforgettable. My dream of having darshan of Lord Shri Mahakal has come true. He said that the development work done in Madhya Pradesh is unprecedented. For this, he congratulated Chief Minister Shri Chouhan.

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the welcome of Prime Minister Shri Prachanda is a welcome felicitation on behalf of 9 crore people of the state and the state government. He said that we are overwhelmed to have Shri Prachanda among us, we are proud to welcome him. He said that our culture, civilization and traditions are almost the same. It seems that our own have come among our own.

The programme was conducted by MP Shri Shankar Lalwani.