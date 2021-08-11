Beggars Rehabilitation Scheme

New Delhi : As per the Census of 2011 data available on the website of Registrar General of India, there are 4,13,670 beggars and vagrants in the Country. The State-wise details are placed at Annexure.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has formulated a scheme “SMILE – Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise”, which includes sub-scheme – ‘Central Sector Scheme for Comprehensive Rehabilitation of persons engaged in the act of Begging’. The focus of the scheme is on providing basic necessaries like food, shelter homes, medical facilities, counseling, rehabilitation, basic documentation, education, skill development and economic linkages of the persons found to be engaged in begging.

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has identified ten cities namely Ahmadabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur and Patna for undertaking pilot projects on Comprehensive Rehabilitation of Persons engaged in the act of Begging, which provides for the whole range of services including awareness generation, identification, rehabilitation, provision of medical facilities, counseling, education, skill development and sustainable settlement of persons engaged in begging.

Annexure

Total Beggars, Vagrants etc. in India as per Census 2011 ST Code India/State/UT Beggars, Vagrants etc. Persons Males Females 1 JAMMU & KASHMIR 4,134 2,550 1,584 2 HIMACHAL PRADESH 809 504 305 3 PUNJAB 7,939 5,197 2,742 4 CHANDIGARH 121 87 34 5 UTTARAKHAND 3,320 2,374 946 6 HARYANA 8,682 6,504 2,178 7 NCT OF DELHI 2,187 1,343 844 8 RAJASTHAN 25,853 15,271 10,582 9 UTTAR PRADESH 65,835 41,859 23,976 10 BIHAR 29,723 14,842 14,881 11 SIKKIM 68 46 22 12 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 114 59 55 13 NAGALAND 124 65 59 14 MANIPUR 263 117 146 15 MIZORAM 53 33 20 16 TRIPURA 1,490 607 883 17 MEGHALAYA 396 172 224 18 ASSAM 22,116 7,269 14,847 19 WEST BENGAL 81,244 33,086 48,158 20 JHARKHAND 10,819 5,522 5,297 21 ODISHA 17,965 9,981 7,984 22 CHHATTISGARH 10,198 4,995 5,203 23 MADHYA PRADESH 28,695 17,506 11,189 24 GUJARAT 13,445 8,549 4,896 25 DAMAN & DIU 22 15 7 26 DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI 19 7 12 27 MAHARASHTRA 24,307 14,020 10,287 28 ANDHRA PRADESH 30,218 16,264 13,954 29 KARNATAKA 12,270 6,436 5,834 30 GOA 247 131 116 31 LAKSHADWEEP 2 0 2 32 KERALA 4,023 2,397 1,626 33 TAMIL NADU 6,814 3,789 3,025 34 PUDUCHERRY 99 54 45 35 A & N ISLANDS 56 22 34 INDIA 4,13,670 2,21,673 1,91,997

This information was given by The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy in the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.