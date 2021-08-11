Beggars Rehabilitation Scheme

New Delhi : As per the Census of 2011 data available on the website of Registrar General of India, there are 4,13,670 beggars and vagrants in the Country. The State-wise details are placed at Annexure.
The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has formulated a scheme “SMILE – Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise”, which includes sub-scheme – ‘Central Sector Scheme for Comprehensive Rehabilitation of persons engaged in the act of Begging’. The focus of the scheme is on providing basic necessaries like food, shelter homes, medical facilities, counseling, rehabilitation, basic documentation, education, skill development and economic linkages of the persons found to be engaged in begging.
Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has identified ten cities namely Ahmadabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur and Patna for undertaking pilot projects on Comprehensive Rehabilitation of Persons engaged in the act of Begging, which provides for the whole range of services including awareness generation, identification, rehabilitation, provision of medical facilities, counseling, education, skill development and sustainable settlement of persons engaged in begging.
Annexure
|Total Beggars, Vagrants etc. in India as per Census 2011
|ST Code
|India/State/UT
|Beggars, Vagrants etc.
|Persons
|Males
|Females
|1
|JAMMU & KASHMIR
|4,134
|2,550
|1,584
|2
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|809
|504
|305
|3
|PUNJAB
|7,939
|5,197
|2,742
|4
|CHANDIGARH
|121
|87
|34
|5
|UTTARAKHAND
|3,320
|2,374
|946
|6
|HARYANA
|8,682
|6,504
|2,178
|7
|NCT OF DELHI
|2,187
|1,343
|844
|8
|RAJASTHAN
|25,853
|15,271
|10,582
|9
|UTTAR PRADESH
|65,835
|41,859
|23,976
|10
|BIHAR
|29,723
|14,842
|14,881
|11
|SIKKIM
|68
|46
|22
|12
|ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|114
|59
|55
|13
|NAGALAND
|124
|65
|59
|14
|MANIPUR
|263
|117
|146
|15
|MIZORAM
|53
|33
|20
|16
|TRIPURA
|1,490
|607
|883
|17
|MEGHALAYA
|396
|172
|224
|18
|ASSAM
|22,116
|7,269
|14,847
|19
|WEST BENGAL
|81,244
|33,086
|48,158
|20
|JHARKHAND
|10,819
|5,522
|5,297
|21
|ODISHA
|17,965
|9,981
|7,984
|22
|CHHATTISGARH
|10,198
|4,995
|5,203
|23
|MADHYA PRADESH
|28,695
|17,506
|11,189
|24
|GUJARAT
|13,445
|8,549
|4,896
|25
|DAMAN & DIU
|22
|15
|7
|26
|DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI
|19
|7
|12
|27
|MAHARASHTRA
|24,307
|14,020
|10,287
|28
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|30,218
|16,264
|13,954
|29
|KARNATAKA
|12,270
|6,436
|5,834
|30
|GOA
|247
|131
|116
|31
|LAKSHADWEEP
|2
|0
|2
|32
|KERALA
|4,023
|2,397
|1,626
|33
|TAMIL NADU
|6,814
|3,789
|3,025
|34
|PUDUCHERRY
|99
|54
|45
|35
|A & N ISLANDS
|56
|22
|34
|INDIA
|4,13,670
|2,21,673
|1,91,997
This information was given by The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy in the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.