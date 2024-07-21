Bhubaneswar: Before the commencement of the Odisha assembly session, an all-party meeting was held under the chairmanship of Speaker Surama Padhy.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik and Congress MLAs skip the all-party meeting. Speaker Surama Padhy says, “Suggestions of all were taken at the meeting. The Assembly will start with the Governor’s speech tomorrow.”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling says, “It has been decided that proceedings of the Assembly will be as per the rules. The meeting was attended by opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik.”