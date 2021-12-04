BEE organizes National Level Painting Competition 2021 on Energy Conservation

New Delhi : Ever since 2005, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency has been organizing National Level Painting Competitions on Energy Conservation for school children. This year, the theme for the competition is ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Energy Efficient India’ and ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Cleaner Planet’. The State level painting competition will be organized from 1st to 10th December 2021 in all 36 States and Union Territories of the country, and it will culminate to a National Level Painting on 12th December 2021 at New Delhi. The winners of the National level competition will be awarded on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day, December 14th 2021.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency organizes this competition with active support from Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power. The list of CPSUs organizing this competition is attached as Annexure 1.

The objective of the activity is to promote energy conservation in young minds of the country. The painting competition for students would not only make the students aware about the need of conserving energy but at the same time would sensitize and involve their parents as well in the above cause. This may inculcate a habit in the minds of young children towards energy conservation which may bring behavioral change among them.

Online registration for Schools and Individuals was active at the Bureau portal (www.bee-studentsawards.in) from 1st November, 2021 to 30th November, 2021. Nodal Agencies have received registrations from more than 45,000 individuals in this on-going painting competition. More than 200 Venues have been finalized by the respective Nodal Agencies for organizing State Level Painting Competition. The list of identified venues and proposed details of State level competitions are enclosed as Annexure 2.

To ensure maximum participation, BEE is giving its best efforts to popularize the competition and enhance participation. Nodal PSUs (as per list annexed at Annexure – 1) are also running campaign in their States through FM Radio/AIR/Video films, Print advertisements and other Social Media Platforms.

Under COVID Pandemic situation, Bureau has advised Nodal Agencies to follow local administrative protocols applicable in States/UTs and necessary arrangement will be made for social distancing, Use of Face mask, Quality hand sanitizer, Cleanliness in and around venue of the painting competition, discourage formation of groups/assembly of individuals. State and UT Governments have been requested to facilitate the event by extending their support to the respective PSUs.

Paintings drawn by the participants would be evaluated by the committee of State level Experts/Jury for two groups separately i.e. Group A (5th to 7th Standard) and Group B (8th to 10th Standard). The first, second and third prize paintings of both the groups would be forwarded through scanned copy for National Level Competition. National level jury has been constituted comprising 8 eminent personalities from the field of Art by BEE who will evaluate the paintings received from State/UTs on 12th December 2021 for National level awards.

The National level awardees would be announced on 14th December 2021.

Prize Money for State Level Competition:

S.No Prize for each Group ‘A’ & ‘B’ Amount (Rs.) i First Rs. 50,000/- ii Second Rs. 30,000/- iii Third Rs. 20,000/- iv Consolation (10 nos) Rs. 7,500/-

Prize Money for National Level Competition:

S.No Prize for each Group ‘A’ & ‘B’ Amount (Rs.) i First Rs. 1,00,000/- ii Second Rs. 50,000/- iii Third Rs. 30,000/- iv Consolation (10 nos) Rs. 15,000/-