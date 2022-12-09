BEE organizes “National Conclave on Accelerating Energy Efficiency in Micro, Small and Medium Sector Enterprises”

New Delhi : Bureau of Energy Efficiency, under Ministry of Power organised the “National Conclave on Accelerating Energy Efficiency in MSMEs” today. Various cluster associations, MSME entrepreneurs and stakeholders discussed and gave inputs for successful implementation of energy efficiency programs in the MSME sector. The National Conclave will contribute to strengthening the operationalization and implementation of the current portfolio as well as a future program to scale up towards an inclusive and sustainable approach to energy efficiency in MSMEs. The National Conclave shall act as a common platform for pooling knowledge and synergizing the efforts made by the projects to various stakeholders, deliberating on strategies and a roadmap to promote energy efficiency in the MSME sector.

During the inaugural session, the success story of the GEF-UNIDO-BEE Project was showcased, followed by the release of policy focussed draft energy efficiency roadmaps for 7 energy-intensive MSME sectors. Launch of UNNATEE tool for faster adoption of energy efficiency projects in MSME Sectors, which is jointly developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency and SIDBI and Draft concept note on Perform Achieve and Earn (PAE) Scheme, a voluntary market-based mechanism for MSMEs for consultation.

Other highlights of the conclave included a technology exhibition, Sessions on thought-provoking deliberations with decision-makers and other key actors in the MSME sector around policy integration, financing, and innovative & disruptive technologies.

Shri Krishan Pal, Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries graced the conclave with his presence as the Chief Guest. He said that at the heart of India’s vision of a safe planet is a one-word Mantra – Lifestyle for Environment, that Prime Minister Modi outlined in our National Statement at COP26. Mission LiFE was launched by Prime Minister. India is also assuming the Presidency of the G20 in 2023 with the motto of ‘One Earth, One family, One future’. This is a collective journey to be undertaken with equity and climate justice as our guiding principles. Through its strong commitments and focused approach, India is all set to lead by example in the global paradigm shift to combat climate change. The industrial sector in India is one of the major consumers of energy. With the Perform, Achieve, and Trade scheme running successfully for the large industries, the focus should be on now on mainstreaming energy efficiency in the micro, small and medium sector enterprises, he added.

Shri Gurjar further said that the sector holds immense potential in fostering energy efficiency and upgradation of the technologies in routine processes. Nevertheless, there is still plenty of room for improvement in terms of concrete measures, most of the MSME entrepreneurs claim not to have been able to identify any potential savings in their business. To promote, demonstrate and disseminate energy-efficient technologies in the MSME sector, BEE developed the “National Programme on Energy Efficiency and Technology Upgradation in MSMEs” to address the various challenges faced by MSMEs in India.

Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises graced the occasion as Guest of Honour for this National Conclave. He said that inter-ministerial collaboration can help build a sustainable future for the MSMEs, also achieving our climate goals.

The conclave was attended by Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary Power, Shri Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), , Shri Sanjay Shreshtha, Industrial Development Officer, UNIDO, Shri Abhay Bakre, Director General, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), and Shri Milind Deore, Director, BEE.

The conclave was graced by the participation of more than 200 participants comprising of Government, multilateral/bilateral agencies, industries, industrial associations, technology providers, and consultants among others. The conclave will strengthen the industrial basis and support BEE’s endeavours of improving the energy efficiency of SMEs. The conclave acted as a bridge to build a sustainable strategy across sectors and distinguished stakeholders.

Background :

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), in collaboration with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is executing a Global Environment Facility (GEF) funded national project titled “Promoting energy efficiency and renewable energy in selected MSME clusters in India”. Initiated in 2011, the project aimed to develop and promote a market environment for introducing energy efficiency (EE) and enhanced use of renewable energy (RE) technologies in process applications in selected energy-intensive micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sectors. The project has been supported by the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MoMSME) and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). The project has implemented its programmatic intervention in 26 clusters in five different energy.

India hosts second largest base for MSMEs in the world and has the largest contribution to the GDP. The majority of MSME are yet to adopt energy efficiency (or) technology upgradation measures. Based on the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), and Ministry of Power policy focussed interventions, there is huge energy conservation potential and a market for energy-efficient technologies in the sector.

BEE has observed through its programmatic projects, a large section of these MSMEs lacks the consistent technical capacity to identify, access, and adopt better technologies, measures, and operating practices. Recognizing the importance of MSMEs in promoting energy efficiency, BEE provided hand-holding service support to the sector, through its various programs, to improve its technical capacity to identify, access, and adopt better technologies and operating practices. The BEE- SME program aims at improving the energy efficiency of the MSME sector in India through accelerating the adoption of energy-efficient technologies, knowledge sharing, capacity building, and development of financial of innovative financial mechanisms.