Become cultural ambassadors of the country, urges Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat urged the youth of the country to become cultural ambassadors of the country. Shri Shekhawat was speaking at the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Yuva Connect programme at DY Patil Deemed To Be University, in Navi Mumbai today. Shri Shekhawat said that India is a point of attraction for huge number of global tourists. In this connection, he asked the youth and student community to be the bearers and protectors of the country’s culture, traditions and values.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Shri Shekhawat said youth of the country will be builders of Viksit Bharat and in the future, people living in a developed India will give today’s youth credit for bringing about Viksit Bharat. He urged them to fulfill the dreams of the country’s revered freedom fighters who sacrificed themselves for making India independent from colonial rulers. The Union Minister said that now is the time and opportunity to contribute towards nation building with the aim to bring about Viksit Bharat in 2047, which then will be a true homage to our freedom fighters.

Shri Shekhawat stated that the Central Government, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, in the last years had adopted the strategy of ‘Reform, Perform, Transform’ that brought about a change in the lives of many citizens. This strategy led to initiatives for Banking the Unbanked and start of the world’s largest financial inclusion, Funding the unfunded, Public Distribution System, Skilling the Unskilled, One Nation One Market for Agricultural Produce and Insuring the uninsured. In the last ten years, the country has also seen development and transformation of infrastructure at a huge scale. The Government has also stressed on digitization and digital payments which has become a precedence for many other countries. The emphasis on Digital India also led to implementation of the biggest vaccination drive in the country during COVID-19. Stating these, Shri Shekhawat said, today India is the third largest economy in the world and the youth of the country have largely contributed towards taking the country forward.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Shri Shekhawat said that self-sufficiency or ‘aatmanirbharta’ is the way forward. In this context, the Minister stated the thrust ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ has been felt in many sectors, like the defence manufacturing sector. Tejas aircrafts are highly sought after by many countries, he added. Shri Shekhawat said India’s success story has been brought about by speed and scale of development, zero tolerance towards corruption and traditional values of the country.

Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also interacted with the student achievers on the occasion. Dr. Vijay D. Patil, Chancellor and President of DY Patil Deemed To Be University, Dr. Shivani V. Patil, Pro Vice Chancellor and Vice President of DY Patil Deemed To Be University, Vice Chancellor Smt. Vandana Mishra and NYKS Director (Maharashtra and Goa) Shri Prakash Kumar Manure were present amongst the dignitaries on the occasion.