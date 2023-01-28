Beating the Retreat ceremony, marking the culmination of four-day long Republic Day celebrations will be held at the historic Vijay Chowk in New Delhi tomorrow. Indian tunes based on classical ragas will be played during the ceremony.

29 captivating and foot-tapping Indian tunes will be played by the music bands of the Army, Navy, Air Force and the State Police and Central Armed Police Force.

President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will witness the ceremony.

The ceremony will witness the country’s biggest Drone Show, comprising three thousand 500 indigenous drones. The magnificent drone show will light up the evening sky over the Raisina hills, weaving myriad forms of national figures and events through smooth synchronisation.

It will depict the success of start-up ecosystem, technological prowess of the country’s youth and pave the way for future path-breaking trends. The event will be organised by Botlabs Dynamics.

For the first time, a 3-D anamorphic projection will be organised during Beating Retreat Ceremony on the façade of North and South Block.

The Ceremony will begin with the massed band’s Agniveer tune which will be followed by the enthralling tunes like Almora, Kedar Nath, Sangam Dur, Queen of Satpura, Bhagirathi, Konkan Sundari by Pipes and Drums band.

Indian Air Force’s band will play Charkha, Vayu Shakti, Swadeshi, while fascinating Ekla Cholo Re, Hum Taiyyar Hai, and Jai Bharati will be played by the band of Indian Navy.

The Indian Army’s band will play Shankhnaad, Sher-e-Jawan, Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja and Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon. The event will come to a close with the ever-popular tune of Sare Jahan se Acha.