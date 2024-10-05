Beach Cleaning Campaign at Markandi Beach

Berhampur: On 5th October 2024, Saturday, a Beach Cleaning Campaign was organized by the Youth for Social Development (YSD) team with the assistance of the Sarpanch, Samiti Members, and other PRI representatives. The campaign took place at Markandi Beach in Ganjam district. Local community members, youth, children, adolescents, and Red Cross students from Markandi Government High School actively participated in the event.

The objective of this campaign was to clean the beach area by removing glass, plastic bottles, polythene, paper, and other waste materials to restore the beauty of Markandi Beach. The Sarpanch and Samiti members, along with local youth and adolescents, provided guidance and worked to promote the importance of maintaining cleanliness at the beach.

The campaign was coordinated by Chandan Kumar Sahu, Program Coordinator at YSD, with the support of Biplab Kumar Behera (Project Coordinator) and Sudeep Kumar Chakrabarty, Geetanjali Panigrahi, Mamali Panda, Jagamohan Dhar, Mahapatra, Shashikant Pradhan, Alok Nayak, (Rangailunda Block Coordinator) and the Sarpanch of Markandi, Badi Jyoti, along with Samiti member Badi Arya Rao, who managed and supervised the event.