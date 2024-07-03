BCGCL Conducts First Pre-bid Meeting for Maiden Coal Gasification Project

Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (BCGCL) conducted its first pre-bid meeting for its first Coal Gasification project on 1st July in Noida. The meeting was attended by representatives of 8 prospective bidders. The pre bid meeting provided a platform for comprehensive discussions, clarifications, collaboration opportunities, and the dissemination of essential project information.

Under the strategic direction of the Ministry of Coal, BCGCL had floated tenders for three Lump Sum Turnkey (LSTK) packages—LSTK-2 on May 30, and LSTK-3 and LSTK-4 on June 14. These tenders are aimed at finalizing the Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) essential for the project’s advancement.

Government has approved the investment and formation of Joint Venture company between CIL and BHEL wherein CIL holds 51% stake. Accordingly, BCGCL, a subsidiary of CIL has been formed to pursue coal-to-chemicals operation.

BCGCL continues to make substantial progress with its maiden Coal Gasification Project in India. The project, set to be established in the Lakhanpur area of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in Odisha, has reached key milestones with the recent floating of tenders.