BCCL Showcases Major Milestones in Cleanliness, Waste Management, and Governance During Special Campaign 4.0

Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), has made commendable progress under the Special Campaign 4.0, reaffirming its commitment to cleanliness, efficient waste management, and governance reforms across its operational areas.

Key Achievements:

110 Sites Identified for Cleanliness: BCCL has undertaken extensive cleanliness efforts, identifying 110 sites for the campaign. As of now, 66 sites have been successfully cleaned, covering an area of 35,363 sq. ft. The remaining 44 sites are on track for completion, with further initiatives to enhance workspace hygiene and safety.

Scrap Disposal Efforts Yield Positive Results: During the campaign, BCCL aimed to dispose of 230 metric tonnes of scrap materials. So far, 164 metric tonnes have been successfully disposed of, generating revenue of ₹62.14 lakhs against the expected ₹88.02 lakhs. The scrap disposal efforts have freed up critical space for operational efficiency and sustainability.

“Waste to Art” Initiative: As part of its Special Campaign 4, BCCL has launched an innovative “Waste to Art” initiative, transforming discarded materials into creative installations. This project, showcased at the PB Project Office, highlights the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability by promoting the principles of “Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle.”

Streamlining Document Management: BCCL has also focused on optimizing document management. Out of 5,000 physical files identified for review, 2,911 files have been reviewed, and 2,899 physical files have been weeded out. This initiative reflects the company’s commitment to improving office space efficiency and reducing clutter. On the digital front, out of 2,000 e-files targeted for review, 1,169 e-files have been reviewed, with 1,063 e-files successfully closed, enhancing governance and administrative efficiency.

“Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” Initiative: In a heartfelt tribute to motherhood and nature, BCCL has launched the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative, under its ongoing Special Campaign 4.0. This plantation drive encourages employees and local communities to plant saplings in honour of their mothers, symbolising the nurturing care that both mothers and nature provide. The initiative has already seen the planting of over 28,000 saplings across BCCL’s operational areas, reinforcing the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

CMD of BCCL, Shri Samiran Dutta stated, “The success of our participation in Special Campaign 4.0 is a reflection of BCCL’s unwavering commitment to sustainable and efficient operations. Our focus on cleanliness, waste management, and digital governance not only enhances our internal systems but also contributes to the larger goal of a cleaner, more organized workplace. We remain committed to maintaining these efforts to ensure a greener and more efficient future for BCCL.”