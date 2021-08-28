BCCL, Ministry of Coal organizes Covid-19 Vaccination as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations

New Delhi : Under the nation-wide Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Bharat Cocking Coal Ltd. (BCCL), a Miniratna company (subsidiary of Coal India Ltd) under the Ministry of Coal, has organized a special vaccination drive against Covid-19. Held at Ambedkar School of Martial Arts, Jagjeevan Nagar, Dhanbad, the campaign has benefitted large number of people especially 250 SafaiKarmies of BCCL with the first dose of COVISHIELD.

Safai Karmies have been the backbone of BCCL’s fight against COVID-19 right from the beginning. With their dedicated and continuous efforts, BCCL has been able to provide uninterrupted services in its COVID-19 hospitals, quarantine centers, offices, mines and colonies. Those who received the first dose of the vaccine werealso issued with an envelope containing a bottle of hand sanitizer and reusable cotton face mask. A totalof 300 hand sanitizers and face masks were distributed on the occasion.