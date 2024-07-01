BCCL Empowers Youth Through BFSI Skill Development Training

Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), under its CSR initiatives has successfully concluded a skill development training program in collaboration with Pramith Foundation Kolkata, benefiting 150 youth from the Dhanbad region. The training, focused on BFSI-Credit Processing Officer, aimed to equip participants with essential skills in financial services, including banking, investment, insurance etc. and ensuring financial well-being for individuals and businesses.

In a ceremony held at Jubilee Hall, Dhanbad, certificates and offer letters were distributed to the participants by Shri Samiran Dutta, CMD, Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL). The event saw the presence of Shri M.K. Ramaiah, Director (Personnel) of BCCL, along with Shri Prasenjit Kundu, Advisor of Pramith Foundation, and Shri Swapanendu Bikas Mandal, Director of Pramith Foundation, among other distinguished dignitaries from BCCL.

Addressing the aspirational candidates, CMD, BCCL expressed his happiness over the successful completion of the program. He emphasised the importance of economic skills for India’s young workforce. He said that a major economic skill is mandatory for India’s young population and if our workforce is properly trained, our economy has a potential to become number one in the world. CMD, BCCL highlighted the crucial role of BCCL in producing coking coal for the entire country.

He added that in future, BCCL will impart several other training programs under its CSR and community development activities. Training and job opportunities should go hand in hand. He also informed that 100% of participants have received placements. He said that focus is not only on training and jobs but also on fostering entrepreneurship.

Spanning 960 hours, the program provided comprehensive training with boarding and meal facilities for the candidates. The initiative culminated with all students successfully completing the course. Notably, 100% of the interested candidates secured placements in different companies across Jharkhand, West Bengal and other states.

BCCL invested 41.74 Lakhs towards this initiative, underscoring its commitment to empowering local youth through skill development. BCCL has developed a web-portal for capturing feedback and other important details from the participants.

BCCL has been at the forefront of empowering local youth through skill development. Over the past few years, BCCL has successfully provided training in various trades, benefiting numerous participants:

Plastic Engineering (CIPET Ranchi and Hajipur): 280 participants

General Duty Nursing Assistant: 240 participants

BFSI: 150 participants

IDTR: 30 participants

Fashionpreneurs: 60 participants

BCCL remains committed to social endeavour and plans to continue its efforts in the future. Upcoming CSR courses include: