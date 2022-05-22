BCCI Announces Partners for the My11Circle Women’s T20 Challenge

New Delhi: There has been soaring interest in the My11Circle Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 as new partners have signed on for the upcoming season. FanCraze, Boost and CEAT have all become Official Partners of the My11Circle Women’s T20 Challenge.

Commenting on the associations, Mr. Brijesh Patel, Chairman, IPL said “The return of the My11Circle Women’s T20 Challenge and with the interest being generated around the tournament we are well on our way to solidifying the pathway to a dedicated Women’s IPL and continue to grow participation of women in the sport. New partners coming on board is testament to the quality and popularity of the tournament. We hope the My11Circle WT20C provides ample opportunities for players to step up and be a role model for all the budding women cricketers and for those young fans who are the backbone of the sport. We thank all the Partners for their continuous support.

Mr. Arun Dhumal, Treasurer, BCCI added “The My11Circle Women’s T20 Challenge has grown significantly and this is a very positive sign for women’s cricket in India. Increased viewership and participation in the sport allows us to develop talent and grow our player pool and build them for success in World cricket. In the future, the same talent that is being developed will share this stage with some of the best cricketers around the world and this is what we have been aiming towards. I thank all our partners for their support on this wonderful journey. We are certain we will deliver great value to them.”

Mr. Anshum Bhambri, Chief Executive Officer, FanCraze said, “FanCraze is excited to be an official partner of the 2022 Women’s T20 Challenge, and to launch the women’s game into the next generation of sports-based assets. We will be debuting FanCraze Flash, a brand new mobile game based on collecting and playing with women’s cricket NFTs over the course of the 2022 Women’s T20 Challenge. Flash shows us what is possible if one combines creators, content, and commerce.”

Mr. Krishnan Sundaram, Vice President – Integrations & Business Head, Unilever, added “Boost has always championed the underdog’s narrative in sport and life. Without being preachy to our audience, we wanted to explore how the brand can impact the psyche of the next generation of cricket fans, and make them experience how the game is not about gender, not about perceptions, but all about stamina.”

Mr. Arnab Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd said, “Women’s cricket has showcased some stellar performances in the past and CEAT, as a brand, is always committed to uplifting women’s sports in India. We have been associated with Men’s Cricket for almost a decade now and taking our journey ahead with the Women’s T20 Challenge is a proud moment for us and we see it as one of our most revered associations. At CEAT, we celebrate and uplift the spirit of the game without any bias, and we are truly excited to be a part of the Women’s T20 Challenge as the Strategic Timeout Partner.”