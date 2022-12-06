Batch of Tamil entrepreneurs reached Kashi to attend ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’

New Delhi : A batch of Tamil entrepreneurs reached the holy city of Kashi by Ernakulam-Patna superfast express train to attend ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’. On their arrival, the delegates were welcomed by Shri Lalji Chowdhary, Additional Divisional Railway Manager yesterday night at Varanasi Cantt. railway station with garlands and showering of flower petals.

The delegation visited ‘Sri Kashi Vishwanath Temple’ and ‘Ganga Ghat’ in the morning and offered prayers.

The guest also visited the court of ‘Mata Vishalakshi’ and ‘Mata Annapurna’ and offered prayers. As a part of their tour itinerary, the guests will visit ‘Ravidas Ghat’ and witness the ‘Ganga Aarti’.

‘Karthikai Deepam’, the famous festival of light, which will be celebrated at BHU campus today. Thousands of lamps will lit up BHU campus. The venue has been decorated by the students of BHU and the guests from Tamil Nadu.