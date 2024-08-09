Bata India launches latest Power Energy Collection with campaign, “Stronger Inside”

New Delhi : Bata India launches latest campaign, “Stronger Inside” to unveil the revolutionary latest Power Energy Collection, designed in Canada and backed by global technology. The ones who are fit are not gifted, they are just #StrongerInside. The campaign is built on the insight that the Power Inside is always stronger than any challenge outside. When the world says ‘maybe tomorrow’, you say “Power-through today!” The latest performance footwear range with Power XO Rise technology has the most responsive midsole ever and gives 25% more energy rebound. These shoes are designed for Training, running and workout. What’s even better is that the range starts at only INR 2,999!

Deepika Deepti, Head of Marketing at Bata India, said, “Our campaign, ‘Stronger Inside’ beautifully depicts the inner strength that surpasses any challenge in one’s fitness journey. Gone are the days when sneakers were merely functional footwear. Today, they are an essential part of our culture, blending style, comfort, and performance seamlessly. At Bata, we are dedicated to delivering the best of all three with our latest launch: the Power Energy series. We are also proud to re-launch the revolutionary EasySlide collection, designed to let you slip in and out of your shoes effortlessly, without even using your hands, truly a game-changer, setting a new standard in convenience and style.”

Speaking about the new launch, Olivier Heck, Global Athleisure Brands Director, Bata Group said, “There is a burgeoning passion for fitness among Indian consumers and we want to be their partner in this journey. What makes the Power Energy Collection unique is our ‘Glocal’ approach – we have combined global innovation from our Canadian design labs with a deep understanding of the unique needs of Indian consumers. The range of shoes for running, training and workout are engineered to provide comfort that helps you challenge your own fitness goals.”

To help you power through your fitness journey, the latest Energy Collection features a range of performance-based shoes that are backed by international technology and are incredibly lightweight. For runners seeking a new challenge and a fast-paced shoe, the Energy Pro offers 25% more energy return with SuperCritical XORise+, the brand’s most responsive midsole, giving you a spring in your step. For everyday runners looking for a blend of comfort and energy return, the Energy 500 provides durability and breathability with its 4D engineered tech mesh upper. For active enthusiasts in need of stable and responsive training shoes, the Energy 300 is the go-to choice, featuring technology like Ortholite and XORise+ to suit a wide range of workouts. The latest launch, EasySlide is designed for effortless sliding in and out of the shoes without using your hands. The new walking range of EasySlide collection starts at INR 1,699.