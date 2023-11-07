Bata India announces licensing and manufacturing partnership with Authentic Brands Group for global fashion brand Nine West

Mumbai : Strengthening its portfolio of fashion footwear and accessories, Bata India on 06 November 2023 announced a licensing and manufacturing deal with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, for the world-renowned lifestyle brand Nine West. The partnership is aimed at further enhancing Bata India’s premium product portfolio and catering to the demands of consumers seeking trend-right fashion.

Renowned for its on-trend fashion designs, Nine West boasts a global presence across more than 40 countries. An American-born brand, Nine West has earned international recognition for its fashion-forward and premium styles that cater to the diverse tastes of modern consumers. This strategic partnership is in line with Bata India’s overarching premiumization strategy, aimed at catering to a more fashion-conscious audience.

As a part of the licensing arrangement, Bata India will have the rights to manufacture, market and distribute Nine West footwear and accessories across India. Bata’s extensive store network and diverse consumer base provide an important step in the next phase of Nine West’s global growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Gunjan Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Bata India said, “We are elated to be partners with Authentic for Nine West, which we admire as a global fashion brand. The partnership aligns with our ongoing effort to transform Bata India into a hub of style and innovation at the same time in line with Bata India’s commitment to manufacturing in India. By offering Nine West’s premium collection of women’s footwear and accessories, we are committed to bringing the best of global fashion to our customers.”

Speaking on the occasion, Henry Stupp, President, Lifestyle EMEA and India at Authentic said, “We are delighted to partner with Bata India to launch Nine West in this important region. The partnership opens new avenues for fashion enthusiasts seeking the latest trends in footwear and accessories inspired by global fashion. With Bata India’s extensive network and ability to build iconic brands for the Indian audience, we aim to establish Nine West as a go-to lifestyle brand in this strategic market for footwear and accessories.”