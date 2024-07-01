Bansal Wire Industries Limited Initial Public Issue of ₹ 7,450 million to open on Wednesday, July 3, 2024

National, June 28, 2024: Bansal Wire Industries Limited (“Bansal Wire” or the “Company”), shall open its Bid / Issue in relation to its initial public issue of Equity Shares on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

The total Issue size of Equity Shares (face value ₹ 5 each) comprises of fresh issue aggregating up to ₹ 7,450 million (“The Total Issue Size”)

The Anchor Investor Bidding Date shall be Tuesday, July 2, 2024. The Bid/Issue will open on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 and close on Friday, July 5, 2024.

The Price Band of the Issue has been fixed at₹ 243 to ₹ 256 Per Equity Share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 58 Equity Shares and in multiples of 58 Equity Shares thereafter.

The Company proposes to utilise net proceeds from fresh issue of Equity Shares towards (a) Repayment or prepayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by our Company estimated to ₹ 4526.83 million; (b) Investment in our Subsidiary for repayment or prepayment of all or a portion of certain of its outstanding borrowings estimated to ₹ 937.08 million; (c) Funding the working capital requirements of our Company estimated to ₹ 600 million and General corporate purposes. (The “Object of Issue”)

This Equity Shares are being issued through the red herring prospectus of the Company dated June 27, 2024 filed with Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana at New Delhi (the “RHP”) and are proposed to be listed on the BSE Limited (“BSE”) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”).

This Issue is being made in terms of Rule 19(2)(b) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957, as amended (“SCRR”), read with Regulation 31 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations. The Issue is being made through the Book Building Process in terms of Regulation 6(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, wherein in terms of Regulation 32(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, not more than 50% of the Issue shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (“QIBs”, and such portion, the “QIB Portion”) provided that our Company in consultation with the BRLMs, may allocate up to 60% of the QIB Portion to Anchor Investors on a discretionary basis in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations (“Anchor Investor Portion”), of which at least one-third shall be available for allocation to domestic Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received from domestic Mutual Funds at or above the Anchor Investor Allocation Price. In the event of under-subscription or non-allocation in the Anchor Investor Portion, the balance Equity Shares shall be added to the Net QIB Portion.

Further, 5% of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis only to Mutual Funds and the remainder of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIB Bidders (other than Anchor Investors) including Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Issue Price. However, if the aggregate demand from Mutual Funds is less than 5% of the QIB Portion, the balance Equity Shares available for allocation in the Mutual Fund Portion will be added to the remaining QIB Portion for proportionate allocation to QIBs.

Further, not less than 15% of the Issue shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Bidders out of which (a) one-third of such portion shall be reserved for applicants with application size of more than ₹200,000 and up to ₹1,000,000; and (b) two-third of such portion shall be reserved for applicants with application size of more than ₹1,000,000, provided that the unsubscribed portion in either of such sub-categories may be allocated to applicants in the other sub-category of Non-Institutional Bidders.

Further, not less than 35% of the Issue shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Bidders (“RIBs”) in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received from them at or above the Issue Price. All potential Bidders (except Anchor Investors) are required to mandatorily utilise the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (“ASBA”) process by providing details of their respective bank accounts (including UPI ID for UPI Bidders using UPI Mechanism) (as defined hereinafter) in which the Bid amount will be blocked by the SCSBs or the Sponsor Banks, as applicable, to participate in the Issue. Anchor Investors are not permitted to participate in the Anchor Investor Portion of the Issue through the ASBA process. For details, see “Issue Procedure” on page 430 of the RHP.

SBI Capital Markets Limited and DAM Capital Advisors Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue.

All capitalised terms used herein but not defined shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the RHP.