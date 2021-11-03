Banks conduct a district-level credit outreach programme in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kanhu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: A district-level credit outreach programme and loan Mela was organized by state-run commercial and private banks in district headquarters here on Tuesday, Uco Bank designated as the lead bank of the Jagatsinghpur district coordinated the endeavor accompanying district administration, SHGs, businessmen, commercial establishments, and loan seeking borrowers.

Jagatsinghpur MLA and district planning committee chairman Prasanta Muduli inaugurated the programme lauded Odisha government efforts patronizing SHGs for employment generations and self-reliant in economic sufficiency. As the district recorded production of agriculture produces, fish and milk production more financial assistance need to be given by banks to farmers, fishery and milk producers dependents, MLA suggested.

Uco bank zonal manager Lalatendu Behera speaking on the occasion reiterated Union government financial ministry instructs state-run banks to step up lending and hold reach programmes and loans Melas in district level to lend desirable borrowers and SHGs, acting the circumstance we bankers organized the credit outreach programme in Jagatsinghpur district, zonal manager Behera informed.

The time has ended when borrowers were moving banks for loans but now banks are reaching borrowers giving loans through credit outreach programme fulfilling credit requirements of small and medium scale borrowers and mainly loan seeking women folk, said ADM Jagatsinghpur Satchidananda Sahoo.

As many as 11526 borrowers were given loans amounting Rs 111 crores on agriculture, fishery, personal, consumer durable, vehicle, Mudra loans, home and education sectors through credit outreach programme by several banks functioning in Jagatsinghpur district. [Ends]

